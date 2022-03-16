ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

UnitedHealthcare provides nearly $170K to support children at UMMC

By Cianna Reeves
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Mississippi has provided $169,500 in funding to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) to support children, their families, and the provider community with local professional sickle cell disease expertise and behavioral health support and services.

“Providing equitable access to care and health education resources to Mississippians is a core part of the UnitedHealthcare mission,” said J. Michael Parnell, chief executive officer of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Mississippi. “The University of Mississippi Medical Center has the clinical knowledge to address some of our state’s biggest needs and we are honored to help bring this knowledge to high-risk and high-need communities.”

USM Nursing Program ranked as Mississippi’s best by online guide

The new funding will go to:

  • University of Mississippi Medical Center’s Center for the Advancement of Youth (CAY) —  $84,000 to provide pediatric behavioral health resources for children, their families, and the professionals who care for these children.
  • University of Mississippi Medical Center ’s Department of Pediatrics, Division of Hematology — $85,500 to support rural medical education and treatment of sickle cell disease in the Mississippi Delta.

CAY is using the funding to create a pilot project to determine the effectiveness of Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes (ECHO) programs that improve the developmental, behavioral and mental health of Mississippians 21 years of age and younger.

