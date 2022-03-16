ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

DoorDash driver injured in Lynnwood shooting

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LyzaU_0ehJp7w200
DoorDash driver injured in Lynnwood shooting. (Lynnwood Police Department)

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Detectives with the Lynnwood Police Department are investigating after a DoorDash driver was shot in the shoulder Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Swedish Medical Center in Edmonds after a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound reportedly drove himself there.

Police say the victim and a friend were delivering food in the 4600 block of 168th Street Southwest when the victim stopped his car because he thought he recognized two men standing outside.

The victim drove off once he realized he didn’t know either person, before the conversation became confrontational.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

The victim says he did a U-turn to head back towards Highway 99.

As he was passing the two men, one fired a single gunshot through his windshield which struck the victim in the shoulder.

Police say the victim’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Detectives are now reviewing surveillance footage and working to determine the identity of the suspects.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Sattarov at rsattarov@lynnwoodwa.gov.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edmonds, WA
Edmonds, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Lynnwood, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

As many as 10 shot at Arkansas car show, police say

DUMAS, Ark. — State police in Arkansas said at least 10 people have been shot at a car show. Update 11:49 p.m. EDT March 19: Organizers of the event where the shooting happened said it promoted nonviolence. The Delta Neighborhood Empowerment Youth Organization had sponsored the Hood-Nic event for...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Video shows cop kneeling on Wisconsin student's neck

KENOSHA, Wis. — (AP) — School officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, released surveillance footage that shows an off-duty police officer putting his knee on a 12-year-old girl's neck to restrain her amid a lunchtime fight. The Kenosha Unified School District released redacted footage of the March 4 fight on...
KENOSHA, WI
KIRO 7 Seattle

6 injured after sheriff helicopter crash in national forest

AZUSA, Calif. — (AP) — Six people were injured Saturday afternoon after a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department helicopter crashed in the Angeles National Forest near Azusa, the LA County Fire Department said. All six passengers were airlifted to Pomona Valley Medical Center, Sheriff Alex Villanueva told The...
AZUSA, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
89K+
Followers
98K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy