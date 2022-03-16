DoorDash driver injured in Lynnwood shooting. (Lynnwood Police Department)

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Detectives with the Lynnwood Police Department are investigating after a DoorDash driver was shot in the shoulder Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Swedish Medical Center in Edmonds after a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound reportedly drove himself there.

Police say the victim and a friend were delivering food in the 4600 block of 168th Street Southwest when the victim stopped his car because he thought he recognized two men standing outside.

The victim drove off once he realized he didn’t know either person, before the conversation became confrontational.

The victim says he did a U-turn to head back towards Highway 99.

As he was passing the two men, one fired a single gunshot through his windshield which struck the victim in the shoulder.

Police say the victim’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Detectives are now reviewing surveillance footage and working to determine the identity of the suspects.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Sattarov at rsattarov@lynnwoodwa.gov.

