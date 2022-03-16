ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Possible state funding brings big infrastructure repairs

By Anna Hoffman
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) The City of Lynn Haven is planning to get ahead of some major infrastructure problems using appropriation funding granted by the state legislature.

Tuesday morning, state representatives announced $53 million could be coming to Bay County and around $3 million specifically coming to Lynn Haven.

Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer said $1.6 million in state appropriation funds could be given to the city for their wastewater treatment facility headworks and master lift station expansion project.

“It’s to try to expand that to make sure that we could utilize our master lift station at its capacity,” Gainer said. “And right now it is almost near its capacity so we are going to expand that capacity so that hopefully we won’t have as many spills when we have those major rainfalls.”

Gainer said this fix should help put residents’ minds at ease during future rain events.

She said they hope to start construction within six months.

“We want to try and get ahead of this as much as possible and we will continue to do that,” Gainer said.

Another one million dollars has been allocated for roadway repairs.

“We look at those roadways that are in probably the worst shape and we see how far funding can take us with those roadways,” Gainer said.

Gainer said once the funding is officially approved they will identify which roads need repaving the most and start there. They hope to start these repairs within the year.

She said Hurricane Michael wasn’t the only catalyst for these issues.

“We’ve had a lot of growth in the City of Lynn Haven, as many of the rest of the cities,” Gainer said. “And so, as our cities expand we have to expand our services and so we have to expand our infrastructure as well.”

At Tuesday’s news conference, both State Representative Jay Trumbull and Senator George Gainer spoke on how these projects are necessary to keep up with the area’s continued growth.

“And obviously, we are seeing incredible growth in our community,” Trumbull said. “I think these much-needed resources are going to go a very long way to help prop up the community even more.”

Around $6 million is also going to Panama City Beach for the rebuild of fire station 32 and the Laguna Beach septic to sewer program.

Under state law, the governor must sign the budget by July 1 for the funding to officially come to Bay County.

