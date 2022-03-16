D1-bound swimmers highlight MHS’ 9 college signees

Nine Midland High athletes signed with colleges Wednesday. Pictured left to right are Bam Ruiz (Sul Ross State), Zion Ward (Sul Ross State), Daniel Magallanes (McPherson College), Matteo Houston (Hardin-Simmons), PJ Day (West Virginia), Garrett Hoppman (Valparaiso), Hunter Poe (McMurry University), MacAlister Riddle (Wiley College) and Trenton Fisher (McMurry). (Christopher Hadorn)

Tables lined almost the entire length of the Midland High basketball court Wednesday afternoon. That’s what happens when you get nine high school athletes signing to play college sports in one setting.

The Bulldog swimming program highlighted the signing ceremony, as PJ Day signed with West Virginia University of the Big 12 Conference and Garrett Hoppman inked with Division I Valparaiso University in Indiana.

The MHS football program celebrated four college-bound players with running back Zion Ward (Sul Ross State), linebacker Matteo Houston (Hardin-Simmons University), offensive lineman Daniel Magallanes (McPherson College) and kicker/punter Christopher “Bam” Ruiz (Sul Ross State).

The Bulldog baseball program is sending two pitchers to the college level in Hunter Poe (McMurry University) and MacAlister Riddle (Wiley College), while MHS defender Trenton Fisher inked with McMurry University’s men’s soccer program.

The Mountaineers will be getting a four-time state meet participant with Day, who is a standout in both the breaststroke and the individual medley.

The former high school All-American picked WVU over SMU and Texas A&M.

“I chose West Virginia because I love the team,” Day said. “I love the atmosphere. I love the facilities and when I went, I just fell in love with the town. It’s such a pretty place and it’s different from where everyone else is going and I’m really going to enjoy it.”

Day said previous Lady Bulldog swimmers such as Natalie Hinds (University of Florida), Mollie Wright (Texas A&M) and Kile Carriger (Florida State) were role models for her on her path to reach the Power Five level.

Day is ready to assimilate in Morgantown, where Mountaineer fans are known to sing John Denver’s “Country Roads” at home sporting events.

“That’s like their song, so I had to learn every word to it,” Day said.

Hoppman chose Valpo, which competes in the Mid-American Conference in swimming, over offers at Incarnate Word, Southern Illinois and Nova Southeastern.

Hoppman starred in the butterfly and IM for MHS.

“I really liked the team,” Hoppman said. “I liked my visit up there. I was offered a very nice scholarship; it was very tempting. The location was very cool. They’ve got my degree (mechanical engineering), everything worked out.”

Hoppman was also inspired by older MHS swimmers that also reached the Division I level such as Wright, Carriger, Braden Vines (Texas), Nathan Keller (Incarnate Word) and Addy Foreman (Southern Illlinois).

“I always dreamed of it but it became more of a reality when I started talking to other kids who are years ahead me who actually went D1 and realized my stats were comparable,” Hoppman said. “I really had a chance, so I pushed forward and made it.”

Houston will be continuing his family tradition of competing in collegiate athletics when he suits up at weak outside linebacker for HSU in Abilene. His grandfather Melvin competed for Texas Southern track, his father swam at TCU and his sister Raquel is a soccer player at UTEP.

“That’s the reason why I am going to the next level right now is because I always had it in my head that I am in a family full of athletes so I have to keep the tradition going,” Houston said.

Ruiz shined for the Bulldogs as both a kicker and punter last season. He earned District 2-6A first team honors at punter with his 36.4-yard average.

He’s looking forward to kicking and punting in the thin air of Alpine, which has an elevation of 4,475 feet.

“I’m excited to see how far my balls fly now,” Ruiz said. “Probably in Alpine, a good 80 yards from a punt.”

Magallanes played offensive tackle as a junior but moved inside to guard in the Bulldogs’ Veer offense during head coach Thad Fortune’s first season. Magallanes said his versatility on the offensive line is what made him attractive to McPherson, an NAIA program in Kansas.

“It’s a big deal to me,” Magallanes said. “I’m just really excited. It’s something I’ve always dreamed about since I was a little kid, since I first started playing football.”

MHS soccer coach Jason Bush raved of Fisher’s toughness, physicality as a defender during Wednesday’s ceremony. Bush said Fisher is the true example of a student athlete, being ranked in the top 20 academically of his senior class.

“Pretty much ever since I got into high school,” Fisher said of when he knew he could play college soccer. “I just knew I was going to have to work hard for it. It was a goal for me but I knew it was really attainable once I got into varsity and started starting games. I knew it was what I wanted to do.”

