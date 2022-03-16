ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

JC SOFTBALL: De Baca's 10 RBI game highlights MC's DH sweep

By Midland Reporter Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PAWWt_0ehJobkA00
Zoey De Baca

Zoey De Baca’s 10-RBI game highlighted a doubleheader sweep of Luna Community College by the Midland College softball team on Wednesday afternoon.

De Baca keyed a 17-4 victory in the first game and then the Lady Chaparrals completed the sweep with a 9-5 victory in the second game at Midland College.

De Baca was a triple away from hitting for the cycle as she went 4-for-4 with a double, grand slam and two runs scored in the first game.

MC (18-3-1) out-hit Luna 15-4 and had a six-run third inning and a seven-run fourth in a game that ended in five innings because of the run rule.

Aaliyah Hunter was 3-for-4 with three runs scored; Gisselle Dominguez was 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and a run scored; Ciera Avila was 2-for-4 with a double, home run, two RBI and two runs scored; Aliyah Lara had a double and two RBI; Victoria Perez had a double and scored three runs; and Kaitlyn Gonzales scored three runs.

Lucy Carney got the win in relief after she allowed two hits, walked one and struck out one in four scoreless innings.

MC used a four-run bottom of the fifth to pull away from Luna, which had a 5-4 lead through 4 1/2 innings in the second game.

Emily Maddux led the MC offense by going 3-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored; Hunter was 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored; Lauren De La Cruz was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI; Tajanae Davis was 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored; Gisselle Dominguez had two hits; and Kaitlyn Gonzalez drove in two runs.

Maddux got the win after not allowing a hit and striking out 10 in five scoreless innings.

The Lady Chaps are off until March 30 when they host a doubleheader against Cisco College.

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Reporter-Telegram

TCU 69, Seton Hall 42

SETON HALL (21-11) Jackson 1-6 0-0 3, Richmond 2-4 0-1 4, Obiagu 1-2 1-4 3, Cale 4-15 0-0 11, Rhoden 2-7 1-2 5, Harris 3-11 3-3 11, Samuel 2-4 1-1 5, Yetna 0-2 0-0 0, Powell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-52 6-11 42. Halftime_TCU 30-21. 3-Point Goals_TCU 4-10 (Baugh 2-2,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

NO. 12 TEXAS TECH 97, MONTANA STATE 62

Percentages: FG .382, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Gazelas 3-6, Bishop 2-4, McMahon 1-1, Battle 1-5, Patterson 1-7, Spears 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (McMahon). Turnovers: 15 (Bishop 3, Adamu 2, Belo 2, McMahon 2, Mohamed 2, Battle, Gazelas, Lecholat, Osobor). Steals: 5 (Adamu,...
NBA
KIRO 7 Seattle

March Madness descends on women's NCAA Tournament

March Madness is finally part of the women's NCAA Tournament vernacular and the first round has so far aptly fit that phrase. Six double-digit seeds advanced to the round of 32 — just short of the record seven set in 1998. And that doesn't include two near upsets by No. 14 seeds.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Midland, TX
Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
City
Midland, TX
City
Victoria, TX
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Stanford 78, Montana St. 37

STANFORD (29-3) Brink 4-7 3-7 11, Lexie Hull 6-12 0-0 13, Lacie Hull 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 2-9 0-0 4, Wilson 1-2 0-0 3, Belibi 4-6 4-6 12, Jerome 0-1 0-0 0, Prechtel 0-0 2-2 2, Hamilton 2-3 0-0 5, Jump 5-11 0-0 15, Bosgana 1-3 0-0 2, Demetre 1-4 0-0 2, Emma-Nnopu 0-2 0-0 0, Iriafen 2-3 2-2 6, Van Gytenbeek 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 29-65 11-17 78.
BASKETBALL
Midland Reporter-Telegram

No. 1 Gonzaga 93, Georgia St. 72

GONZAGA (27-3) Holmgren 8-13 3-5 19, Timme 13-21 6-13 32, Bolton 3-5 2-2 10, Nembhard 3-7 0-0 9, Strawther 1-5 1-2 3, Watson 4-9 2-4 10, Sallis 2-3 1-2 5, Hickman 1-4 0-0 2, Arlauskas 1-2 1-2 3, Gregg 0-0 0-0 0, Few 0-1 0-0 0, Graves 0-0 0-0 0, Lang 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-71 16-30 93.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
Person
Kaitlyn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Softball#Midland College#Jc#Luna Community College#The Lady Chaparrals#Luna 15 4
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Houston guard Edwards no stranger to NCAA stage, spotlight

PITTSBURGH (AP) — As Houston's players went through pregame warmups before discarding UAB without much trouble in their first-round South Region matchup, Cougars senior Kyler Edwards had the look of someone who had been here before. It all was so familiar to Edwards. The blaring pep bands. The pressure....
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Midland Reporter-Telegram

Midland, TX
471
Followers
402
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

MRT covers news, entertainment, and business content --with a special emphasis on oil and energy.

 https://www.mrt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy