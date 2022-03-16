JC SOFTBALL: De Baca's 10 RBI game highlights MC's DH sweep

Zoey De Baca

Zoey De Baca’s 10-RBI game highlighted a doubleheader sweep of Luna Community College by the Midland College softball team on Wednesday afternoon.

De Baca keyed a 17-4 victory in the first game and then the Lady Chaparrals completed the sweep with a 9-5 victory in the second game at Midland College.

De Baca was a triple away from hitting for the cycle as she went 4-for-4 with a double, grand slam and two runs scored in the first game.

MC (18-3-1) out-hit Luna 15-4 and had a six-run third inning and a seven-run fourth in a game that ended in five innings because of the run rule.

Aaliyah Hunter was 3-for-4 with three runs scored; Gisselle Dominguez was 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and a run scored; Ciera Avila was 2-for-4 with a double, home run, two RBI and two runs scored; Aliyah Lara had a double and two RBI; Victoria Perez had a double and scored three runs; and Kaitlyn Gonzales scored three runs.

Lucy Carney got the win in relief after she allowed two hits, walked one and struck out one in four scoreless innings.

MC used a four-run bottom of the fifth to pull away from Luna, which had a 5-4 lead through 4 1/2 innings in the second game.

Emily Maddux led the MC offense by going 3-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored; Hunter was 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored; Lauren De La Cruz was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI; Tajanae Davis was 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored; Gisselle Dominguez had two hits; and Kaitlyn Gonzalez drove in two runs.

Maddux got the win after not allowing a hit and striking out 10 in five scoreless innings.

The Lady Chaps are off until March 30 when they host a doubleheader against Cisco College.