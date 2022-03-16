Delano police make arrest in child rape case from 2014

A case that’s been unsolved for nearly a decade, now has a suspect who is behind bars. The Delano Police Department announced the name of who they say is responsible for the rape of a minor.

After almost eight years, Delano Police Department has identified the suspect as 56-year-old Rodrigo Munoz Perez and he is currently being held in Contra Costa County.

23ABC News Delano Police Chief Tyson Davis announced the arrest of 56-year-old Rodrigo Munoz Perez in the 2014 rape of a 13-year-old girl in Delano.

“Original evidence seized during the original investigation has linked us to the identification of the suspect,” said Delano Police Chief Tyson Davis.

According to the DPD's website, the rape happened on August 1, 2014, at around 7 a.m. as the 13-year-old girl was walking to school along 8th Avenue in Delano. Perez allegedly pulled the girl into an alleyway and then tied her up and sexually assaulted her.

“I can tell you that this was a stranger abduction. The victim did not know the suspect, and the suspect did not know the victim.”

Police said the 13-year-old victim was walking her normal route.

“After the assault, the suspect left the girl there and he fled into the alley. A short time later the girl made her way to a home on Kensington Avenue where she met with a woman she did not know and asked for help. The woman loaded her up and took her to the Delano Police Department to make the report and get help.”

Police Chief Davis said when officers did not locate the suspect on the scene that day but continued to follow leads for years.

“Hopefully victims in this case, or the victim in this case, can sleep good tonight knowing that the suspect is in custody.”

Davis said Perez is in custody in Contra Costa County for similar charges linked to a case in that county. From there, that allowed DPD to make the connection, to which Davis said there may be more victims in the community.

“If you see something say something that’s how we solve crimes.”

The Delano Police Department said they have notified the victim of this case and she is aware that the suspect is in custody but they believe there are other victims of similar crimes and are asking you to talk to detectives if you believe yourself or someone you know may also be a victim of a crime.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.

