Report: Titans to release wide receiver Julio Jones

 3 days ago

The Tennessee Titans plan to release veteran wideout Julio Jones, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Jones was a disappointment last season in his first campaign with Tennessee. He established career lows of 31 receptions, 434 yards and one touchdown in just 10 games due to multiple hamstring injuries.

Jones caught six passes for 62 yards when the Titans were upset 19-16 by the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round of the playoffs.

Jones played his first 10 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons before being dealt to Tennessee.

The 33-year-old Jones was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection with Atlanta and topped 1,300 receiving yards in a span of six consecutive seasons from 2014-19. He also had more than 100 receptions three times and set franchise marks of 136 catches and 1,871 yards in 2015.

Jones holds Falcons’ career records of 848 receptions and 12,896 yards. His 60 touchdown receptions rank second behind Roddy White (63).

–Field Level Media

The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Veteran Quarterback

It’s been a busy week for the Raiders, and they’re not making moves just yet. Moments ago, it was announced that veteran quarterback Garrett Gilbert has signed a deal with Las Vegas. Gilbert has bounced around the NFL over the past few years, but he does have some...
NFL
