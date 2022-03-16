ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Former Cuomo allies highlight scandals amid comeback attempt

By Henry Rosoff
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gRexu_0ehJkzpC00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new report from CNBC says former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is considering another run for his old job.

It follows exclusive PIX polling done with our partners at the Hill and Emerson College, which shows he would be competitive in a democratic primary for governor.

The report from CNBC comes as statewide elected Democrats, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and the New York state comptroller, seem to be trying to remind voters of the various scandals that forced his resignation last August. Wednesday, Hochul signed a slate of bills to combat sexual harassment.

The governor said the timing was not about pushing back against Cuomo, who has stepped out of the shadow with public appearances and an ad campaign in recent days.

“I’m not focused on who may run, who may not run,” Hochul said. “I’ve got a job to do.”

Minutes earlier she was flanked by some of Cuomo’s biggest critics in the state legislature, as she signed three anti-sexual harassment bills. One creates a new hotline for complaints of sexual harassment in the workplace, another prohibits retaliation for employees who complain about discrimination and a third makes sure all public employees have protections under to human rights laws.

The last was to close a key loophole that stopped many complaints of sexual harassment in government from being taken seriously.

“Sexual harassment in the workplace, is as old as the workplaces,” the first female governor remarked prior to the signing.

Without mentioning Cuomo by name, nor the accusations against him, Hochul said her administration has “cleaned house.” Lawmakers who sponsored the legislation were far more direct.

“There is no place for [Cuomo] in government or in our state,” Assemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas said.

Separately, there is a new report on nursing homes during the pandemic — the third of its kind — this time from the state comptroller‘s office. It shows the Cuomo administration squeezed the state health department into concealing the COVID-19 deaths of about 4,100 patients.

Cuomo has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and painted the nursing home investigations as political, though he has yet to mention nursing homes during his recent public statements and ad campaign.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 10

Related
PIX11

Gov. Hochul proposes changes to New York’s bail law

ALBANY, N.Y. (PIX11) — New York conservatives and liberals have both sounded off against Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed changes to the state’s bail law, with some liberals saying the law should remain the way it is and some conservatives saying the governor’s reforms don’t go far enough. “What I saw in that plan should scare […]
ALBANY, NY
PIX11

Hochul pushing for changes to bail reform law

ALBANY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A seemingly perfect storm of external factors – including the pandemic – now has Gov. Kathy Hochul and other elected officials moving to rein in the current rules on cashless bail reform. Hochul has reportedly authored a new 10-point plan pushing for several changes, which would, among other things, re-institute bail […]
ALBANY, NY
PIX11

NY governor unveils more sanctions against Russia

YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday that state agencies and public authorities will cease business with companies that have continued to do business in Russia. The Democratic governor previously signed an executive order banning state agencies from doing business with Russian companies. Hochul spoke Thursday at the humanitarian Afya Foundation […]
YONKERS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
PIX11

Rumored Adams appointee stirs up controversy over insensitive remarks

NEW YORK — Laurie Cumbo, Mayor Eric Adams’ reported pick to lead the city’s Cultural Affairs Agency, is already stirring up controversy — for making culturally insensitive remarks. The former city councilmember, an outspoken supporter of the mayor, has made remarks some have called anti-immigrant. Adams has not formally appointed Cumbo, but sources familiar with […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Cnbc#Emerson College#Democrats
PIX11

Is New York free of COVID? Not so fast, say doctors

NEW YORK (PIX11) — In the last few weeks, tri-state residents have enjoyed much lower rates of COVID-19. Masks have been off for many, and people have socialized and felt relief. But health experts and elected officials are starting to warn that another surge could be on the horizon. The culprit: the Omicron subvariant, BA2, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Russians push deeper into Mariupol as locals plead for help

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces pushed deeper into Ukraine’s besieged and battered port city of Mariupol on Saturday, where heavy fighting shut down a major steel plant and local authorities pleaded for more Western help. The fall of Mariupol, the scene of some of the war’s worst suffering, would mark a major battlefield advance for […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
PIX11

More NYC Starbucks employees file for union representation

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — Union representation is one of the hot topics at Starbucks locations around New York City and the country. A Starbucks shop in Queens at Astoria Boulevard and 31st Street is the most recent to file paperwork and send a letter to the corporate office. Seven locations in New York City and Long […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NJ COVID latest: Thursday, March 17, 2022

NEW JERSEY — The most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page. Virus cases spike amid spread of new omicron subvariant A spike in coronavirus cases in New York over the weekend may be linked to a new omicron subvariant. BA.2 is a new […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
PIX11

Rikers still ‘unstable and unsafe’ under new NYC DOC leadership

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The federal watchdog that oversees New York City jails, including Rikers Island, just released their latest report, writing that in the first few months of 2022 city jails “remain unstable and unsafe for both inmates and staff.”  With 48 slashings and stabbings in city jails during the month of January alone, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

American among civilians killed in Russian attack in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — An American man was killed in a Russian attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, where he was seeking medical treatment for his partner. The death of Jim Hill, of Diggs, Idaho, was reported Thursday by his sister. “My brother Jimmy Hill was killed yesterday in Chernihiv, Ukraine. He was waiting […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

PIX11

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy