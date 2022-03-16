Clay County community event ‘Hammer and Hope’ to help those with drug addiction

Hammer and Hope event The Clay County Sheriff's Office is hosting a community event to tackle drugs and addiction. (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office will host its 2nd “Hammer and Hope” outreach event to combat the amount of drugs in the county as well as to help those with an addiction.

The event will take place Monday, March 21, at the First Baptist Church of Keystone Heights from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The “hammer” part of the event focuses on disrupting and dismantling the drug trade business. CCSO has removed 31 pounds of illegal drugs and made 150 drug-related arrests so far this year.

The problem is not something that can be solved through arrests alone, according to the sheriff’s office, and that is where the “hope” part of the event comes into play.

Monday’s event will have over 25 community service providers to help those who are struggling with addiction. Clay County residents who have an addiction and are looking for way out are encouraged to attend the event.

“Now is the time to act, because you never know if the next dose will be the fatal one,” the Clay County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a press release.

