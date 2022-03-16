How the fed's rate hike will impact you

The Federal Reserve raised the federal funds rate on March 16 — an interest rate that's used as a benchmark for financial institutions and other entities nationwide. The rate has been near 0 percent since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now it has increased by 0.25 percent — the first increase since 2018. Short-term interest rates on various types of credit or loans are usually impacted directly by a change in the federal funds rate. Does the federal funds rate affect credit cards?

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO