ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Russell Wilson Plans to Win Multiple Super Bowls With Broncos

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dHFXs_0ehJiXEY00

The 33-year-old has one Super Bowl win in his career, coincidentally against Denver.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Russell Wilson is officially a Bronco after Denver’s blockbuster trade with the Seahawks went through on Wednesday.

In his first press conference with the Broncos , while wearing orange of course, Wilson admitted that this is “day one,” but he has intentions on playing for around 10 more years. The 33-year-old even has hopes to win three or four Super Bowls with the Broncos.

The former Seahawks quarterback previously won Super Bowl XLVIII, coincidentally against the Broncos, back in 2014.

Winning is something Wilson is used to as an NFL quarterback. Last season resulted in his only losing season (the Seahawks finished 7–10). However, he missed three games in 2021 due to a finger injury.

“Winning is everything,” Wilson said on Wednesday . “It’s a process, it’s a journey, it’s dedication, it’s commitment, it’s relentless sacrifice.”

Following the trade, Denver’s Super Bowl odds jumped to +1200, according to SI Sportsbook . These are the sixth-best odds heading into the 2022 season.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Denver Broncos coverage, check out Mile High Huddle .

Comments / 5

Related
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Warren Moon Says NFL Owners Won't Let Colin Kaepernick Back In The League

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon says that the NFL owners will not let Colin Kaepernick back in the league, despite his newest attempt at a comeback. Moon discussed rumors that Kaepernick could be headed to the Seahawks during a recent interview with TMZ Sports. “I just don’t know if...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Seahawks#American Football#Si Sportsbook
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s ex-teammate joins Buccaneers after QB’s unretirement

Tom Brady forgoing his retirement and going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gives them at least one more year to contend for a championship. Not only does Brady still remain one of the best quarterbacks in the game, but the Bucs get the advantage of attracting Brady’s friends and former teammates to join him.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matt Ryan, Baker Mayfield emerge as possible Seahawks QB trade targets

The Seahawks appear to be out of the running to trade for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has reportedly rejected the idea of playing for Seattle. Wherever Watson winds up going could have a profound impact on this team, though. It seems Watson has narrowed down his choices to a final four: the Saints, the Panthers, the Browns and the Falcons – who may have a home-field advantage.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Footwear News

Ciara Suits Up in Orange With Her Kids in Broncos Colors to Celebrate Quarterback Russell Wilson’s New Team

Click here to read the full article. Russell Wilson was introduced as the new quarterback for the Denver Broncos on Wednesday with his wife Ciara and their kids by his side. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback was recently traded to the Broncos after 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks. The official Instagram account for the Denver Broncos took to Instagram to share a photo of Wilson and Ciara proudly holding up his new orange jersey. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denver Broncos (@broncos) “King and Queen #BroncosCountry,” the football franchise wrote under the upload. To commemorate the moment,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Veteran Quarterback

It’s been a busy week for the Raiders, and they’re not making moves just yet. Moments ago, it was announced that veteran quarterback Garrett Gilbert has signed a deal with Las Vegas. Gilbert has bounced around the NFL over the past few years, but he does have some...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

56K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy