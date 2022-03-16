ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RS Recommends: The Best Mushroom Supplements (and Why They Work)

By Oscar Hartzog
 2 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Medicinal mushroom supplements might be our new secret weapon to well-being. Promising a boost to your immune system, healthy antioxidants, improved mood, and even ( possible ) cancer-fighting powers, the best mushroom supplements can seem too good to be true. But they might actually work.

What Are Mushroom Supplements?

One of the reasons why so many people are trying mushroom supplements is because they’re simple and straightforward. The best mushroom supplements are just what they sound like: a blend of mushroom extracts, sometimes mixed with vitamins and minerals for added benefits.

The mushrooms included in these supplements are usually different than the ones you eat. Some supplement formulas do include shiitake or maitake mushrooms, but many of the benefits come from fungi that have long been used for medicinal purposes in the East (more on these types of mushrooms below).

What Are Mushroom Supplements Good For?

Eastern medicine has made use of medicinal mushrooms for millennia, and Western medicine is finally catching up. New studies are proving that mushrooms’ purported superpowers are likely real, such as their ability to treat , and even prevent cancer.

But the best mushroom supplements can also lend day-to-day benefits like better brain function, a healthier immune system, more energy, and better sleep. For the most part, different benefits come from different kinds of medicinal mushrooms, which is why mushroom supplements are so great: by combining multiple mushrooms in one easy-to-take tablet, the best mushroom supplements lend a myriad of health advantages.

Plus, unlike many prescription pills, mushroom supplements are very safe. As a natural medicine, the best mushroom supplements typically have minimal, if any side effects.

Also, note that medicinal mushrooms are different than the kind that make you trip; those are psilocybin mushrooms, while these are called adaptogen mushrooms.

What Are the Best Medicinal Mushrooms?

Below are some of the common mushroom varieties you’ll find in the best mushroom supplements, plus their individual benefits as discovered in lab studies and animal testing.

Chaga : Delivering an immune system boost and anti-inflammation powers, chaga mushroom has some proven virtues and has been used by humans for centuries.

Reishi : For mood stabilization and immune health, turn to supplements with reishi mushroom. Studies indicate that the fungus can help lessen anxiety and depression symptoms and balance energy levels.

Lion’s Mane : One of the most potent medicinal mushrooms, Lion’s Mane has a range of benefits from inflammation reduction to immunity-boosting and anxiety treatment.

Cordyceps : Cordyceps fungus is uniquely effective for boosting energy , both mentally and physically. It does this by helping the cardiovascular system utilize oxygen more efficiently, thereby upping athletic performance and alertness.

Besides pill supplements, mushrooms like these are also often consumed as a coffee substitute — see our favorite mushroom coffees here .

What Are the Best Mushroom Supplements?

Looking to reap the benefits of medicinal mushrooms? Read on for the best mushroom supplements to buy online right now.

1. Mushroom Design

BEST OVERALL
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bNXVV_0ehJiB3o00

Mushroom Design

For comprehensive medicinal mushroom advantages, check out Mushroom Design. The brand’s mushroom multivitamins include nine mushrooms, including cordyceps, lion’s mane, chaga, and reishi, as well as nine vitamins including B, C, and E. Together, these ingredients can totally revamp your wellbeing with stronger immunity, a better mood, and more energy. Plus, the pills don’t include any excess: there are no animal products, gluten, soy, or synthetics, ensuring safety for any diet.


Buy:
Mushroom Design
at
$31.59

2. Peak Performance Top 5

BEST FOR IMMUNITY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41vJH6_0ehJiB3o00

Peak Performance

Immune support is one of the main powers of medicinal mushrooms. This supplement from Peak Performance leans into that strength with a formula designed to fend off illness. Using mushrooms such as maitake, reishi, and shitake, the pills are a great way to naturally boost your immune system. All ingredients are third-party tested, vegan, and gluten-free, so you can buy assured that these are the real deal.


Buy:
Peak Performance Top 5
at
$20.66

3. Future Kind Lion’s Mane

BEST FOR COGNITIVE HEALTH
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6JqL_0ehJiB3o00

Future Kind

This supplement from Future Kind helps with energy and immunity, but its primary purpose is cognitive health. Thanks to a large dose of lion’s mane mushroom, the supplement should foster better memory, quicker thinking, and overall brain function. If you’ve been feeling any “brain fog” or forgetfulness (maybe at work), give the supplements a try.


Buy:
Future Kind Lion's Mane
at
$15.99

4. Mushroom Revival Bundle

BEST TINCTURE
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MsBdF_0ehJiB3o00

Mushroom Revival

This mushroom tincture bundle from Mushroom Revival is a great way to see which types of medicinal mushrooms your body could use. It comes with four bottles, including Energy, Calm, Focus, and Daily 10. The last, Daily 10, is a 10-mushroom blend for immunity, but the other three are focused formulas that use just one mushroom in each; cordyceps in Energy, reishi in Calm, and lion’s mane in Focus. This lets you choose individual effects (maybe one day you’re in need of some zen, but already have focus and energy), or you can mix them all together.


Buy:
Mushroom Revival Bundle
at
$118.84

5. FreshCap Ultimate Mushroom Complex

BEST FOR DEPRESSION/ANXIETY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2669vW_0ehJiB3o00

FreshCap

FreshCap’s Ultimate Mushroom Complex is another comprehensive mushroom supplement. Improving your immune system, mood, and energy levels, it’s a great way to deal with day-to-day depression and/or anxiety. Plus, the formula only includes mushrooms (no soy, gluten, caffeine, or animal products), so you can take these at any time of day.


Buy:
FreshCap Ultimate Mushroom Complex
at
$27.99

