The Fairfax Board of Supervisors should consider renaming two of the county’s magisterial districts, according to a citizen group’s report commissioned by the body. The Fairfax Redistricting Advisory Committee suggested the county should rename Lee District and Sully District due to the current names’ ties to the Confederacy and to slavery. The committee is comprised of a group of residents from around the county originally tasked with making recommendations for how to re-draw voting maps to line up with the county’s growth spurt documented in the 2020 Census.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO