A 46-year-old man was fatally shot in the Bronx early Thursday, police said. The victim got into an argument with his killer and was shot in the chest on E. 227th St. near White Plains Road in Wakefield about 12:10 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center, but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released. It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the ...

BRONX, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO