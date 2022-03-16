ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGET

Wind Wolves Preserve hosts Spring Nature Festival this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wind Wolves Preserve is hosting their 7th annual Spring Nature Festival this weekend. Visitors can see all that nature has to offer at the preserve. Visitors can take a guided hike through the San Emigidio Canyon Trail or can learn about reptiles that can be found there and even see a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Independent

Disney 'regrets' performance by visiting school drill team

Officials at Walt Disney World said Friday that a performance by a visiting Texas high school drill team that used American Indian stereotypes, including chants of “scalp them," doesn't reflect the Florida resort's values.The performance this week in the Magic Kingdom by the “Indianettes" drill team from Port Neches-Grove High School “did not reflect our core values, and we regret it took place," Disney spokeswoman Jacquee Wahler said in an emailed statement.An audition tape that the school had provided in order to be selected to perform at the theme park resort was inconsistent with the actual performance, the statement...
