Lynn, MA

Lynn seeking applicants for Disability Commission

By Adam Bass
 3 days ago
LYNN — The city  is seeking volunteer applicants who are interested in serving on the Disability Commission.

Mayor Jared Nicholson’s office announced this week it is relaunching the commission this year and is strongly recommending those with knowledge or background related to disabilities and ADA compliance to apply.

Examples of those with background experience include those who have worked as an aide, a social worker, a volunteer or those who have a disability as part of their life experience.

“We’re thrilled to be able to relaunch this commission,” Nicholson said. “Its mission of service to our family and friends with disabilities is vital to ensuring we live in a Lynn that works for all of us. We’re looking to the community for passionate members willing to support this revitalized effort.”

According to the mayor’s office, the commission currently has four people appointed and is looking to set the number of members to seven.
The relaunch comes after two years of virtual meetings from 2020 to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exact relaunch date is to be determined by the mayor’s office but the commission is scheduled to meet on the first Tuesday of every month.

The commission was established in 2010 and is tasked with advising and assisting the city with ensuring compliance with state and federal laws and regulations that affect people with disabilities.

It is also tasked with coordinating and carrying out programs designed to address disability issues.

The commission assists and engages the citizens of Lynn through activities and meetings.

These include researching problems faced by local people with disabilities, advising and assisting city officials and employees in ensuring compliance with state and federal laws and regulations affecting people with disabilities, coordinating or carrying out programs designed to meet the problems of those with disabilities in coordination with the Massachusetts Office on Disability, and reviewing and making recommendations about policies, procedures, services and facilities of departments, boards and agencies of Lynn that relate to disability.

The commission is also responsible for providing information, referrals, guidance and technical assistance to individuals, public agencies, businesses and organizations in all matters about disabilities and coordinating activities of other local groups organized for similar purposes.

Applications must be submitted to City Hall by April 14.

Lynn, MA
