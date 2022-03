HARTFORD, Conn. — With the Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade just two days away, FOX61 got a sneak peek at some of the talent that will be at the parade on Saturday. The SRL Irish Dance Studio in South Windsor will bring toe-tapping entertainment down the streets of Hartford. The studio has more than 100 students enrolled, and about 50 of them will be at the parade to showcase their skills.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO