ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

‘American Pickers’ looking for Michigan collections

By Staff
Houghton Lake Resorter
 3 days ago

American Pickers, The History Channel’s hit series,...

www.houghtonlakeresorter.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Local
Michigan Government
99.1 WFMK

Take A Look In This Northern Michigan Home Near The Water

Are you one for northern Michigan living? If you are, there is an entire fan club that joins you in the love for northern Michigan. During the summer months, you may have to fend off the tourists, but if you stay till the cooler months, you see less of those tourists and the quiet calmness that is northern Michigan.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IndieWire

Cinema Audio Society Sound Mixing Win Gives ‘Dune’ Added Oscar Momentum

Click here to read the full article. “Dune” (Warner Bros.) was the big live action sound mixing winner Saturday night at 58th annual Cinema Audio Society Awards at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. Coupled with last week’s MPSE Golden Reel win for feature effects/foley sound editing, Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic is on track for the Oscar sound win next Sunday. “Dune” was the frontrunner from the outset for its sonic power and complexity. Its great achievement is creating a grounded reality that is both innovative and believable. So, rather than relying on over-hyped sounds, the teams conveyed an otherworldly palette that is...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Netflix viewers furious as site makes another change to subscriptions

Just weeks after announcing a huge price hike for users, Netflix bosses have revealed plans to start cracking down on password sharing among watchers - and customers are not taking it well. The streamer has said that while in the past it has encouraged account sharing among its 222 million...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Pickers#The History Channel

Comments / 0

Community Policy