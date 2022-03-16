Caregiver Webinar Series offers help

Natural Area Management Services, in partnership with Virginia Cooperative Extension, is hosting a three-part webinar series to provide services to small-acreage clients. The series runs from 2-4 p.m. on March 10, 17, and 24 and uses a case-study approach where instructors will demonstrate how to utilize a checklist to assess a property, develop a land care plan, and implement various land management practices. The program was created by the Woods in Your Backyard Partnership, which is comprised of Penn State Extension, University of Maryland Extension, Virginia Cooperative Extension, Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, and the Virginia Department of Forestry.
Comments / 0