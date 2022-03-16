Caregiver Webinar Series offers help

Although you likely clean your shoes off before wearing them inside your home, recently published research reveals that it's best to not even bring them inside at all. Two chemists—Mark Patrick Taylor, chief environmental scientist with the Environmental Protection Agency and Gabriel Filippelli, chancellor's professor of earth sciences and executive director at Indiana University Environmental Resilience Institute—have spent the past decade examining the indoor environment and the contaminants people are exposed to in their own homes. They found that wearing your shoes inside may disrupt the air quality in your home.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO