ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roscommon County, MI

Third graders to learn coding, robotics in 4-H Little Bits Robotics Club

By <p></p>
Houghton Lake Resorter
 3 days ago

Roscommon County 4-H invites youth in third grade...

www.houghtonlakeresorter.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Defense & National Security​ — Biden sends new warning to China

It's Friday, welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here. President Biden warned Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing would face consequences if it provided “material support” to Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.
NBC News

GOP Rep. Don Young of Alaska, longest-serving member of Congress, dies at 88

GOP Rep. Don Young, the longest-serving member of the current Congress, died Friday at age 88 while traveling home to Alaska, his office said in a statement. Young, who was first elected to Congress in 1973, was also the longest-serving Republican lawmaker in congressional history. “It’s with heavy hearts and...
The Hill

Shooting outside Arkansas car show leaves as many as 10 injured

Arkansas State Police (ASP) reported that a shooting outside a car show in Arkansas left up to 10 people wounded Saturday evening, according to preliminary information they said they were provided. Just before 7:30 p.m. local time “Arkansas State Troopers of the Highway Patrol Division and Special Agents of the...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
County
Roscommon County, MI
The Hill

Maryland, Georgia halt state gas taxes

Maryland and Georgia on Friday temporarily halted their state gas taxes to provide some relief to Americans at the pump amid a spike in fuel prices. Maryland became the first state to enact legislation suspending gas taxes, which saves residents 36.1 cents per gallon for gasoline and 36.85 cents per gallon for diesel when Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signed legislation to halt the surcharge for 30 days.
The Associated Press

Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Guantanamo clients an issue for GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee will face sharp questions from Republican lawmakers this coming week about the work she did as a public defender representing four Guantanamo Bay detainees. Some Republicans say Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has a record of “defending terrorists” and they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Third Grade#Coding#Robotics#4 H#Little Bits Robotics Club
Reuters

Ukraine's Mariupol says Russia forcefully deported thousands of its people

March 20 (Reuters) - The city council of Ukraine's Mariupol said Russian forces forcefully deported several thousand people from the besieged city last week, after Russia had spoken of "refugees" arriving from the strategic port. "Over the past week, several thousand Mariupol residents were deported onto the Russian territory," the...
POLITICS
The Hill

2 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Virginia restaurant and bar

Two people are dead and three are injured after shooting broke out outside a restaurant and bar in Norfolk, Va., Saturday morning. Sierra Jenkins, a 25-year-old reporter for The Virginian-Pilot, and Devon M. Harris, a 25-year-old resident of Portsmouth, Va., were killed in the shooting, The Virginian-Pilot reported. The three...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy