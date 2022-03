DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s that time of year again, the Dickinson County Road Commission announced its temporary seasonal road restrictions this week. The restrictions are for large vehicles hauling heavy loads. Vehicles are required to reduce loads by 35 percent on impacted county roads. The Dickinson County Road Commission says the restrictions started earlier than normal this year. The intensity of the sun determines when restrictions take effect.

