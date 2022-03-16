ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Seminole by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-16 15:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Brevard, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 00:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Brevard; Orange The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Brevard County in east central Florida East central Orange County in east central Florida * Until 1230 AM EDT. * At 1202 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Christmas, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Brevard and east central Orange Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bullitt, Hardin, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 22:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bullitt; Hardin; Nelson The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Kentucky East central Hardin County in central Kentucky South central Bullitt County in central Kentucky * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 1042 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elizabethtown, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Elizabethtown around 1050 PM EDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bullitt, Hardin, Jefferson, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 22:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bullitt; Hardin; Jefferson; Meade The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Harrison County in south central Indiana Southeastern Meade County in central Kentucky Southwestern Jefferson County in central Kentucky North central Hardin County in central Kentucky Northwestern Bullitt County in central Kentucky * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 1043 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles southeast of Brandenburg, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Valley Station. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 20:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Washington THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Louisville.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Northern Cayuga by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 09:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Genesee; Livingston; Monroe; Niagara; Northern Cayuga; Northern Erie; Ontario; Orleans; Wayne DENSE FOG SLOWLY DISSIPATING Dense fog persists this morning, especially northeast of Lake Erie across portions of the Niagara Frontier and also just inland to the south of Lake Ontario toward the northern Finger Lakes. The fog will slowly diminish late this morning. Visibility will be reduced to less than one-quarter mile at times. Use caution if traveling and be sure to use the low beam setting on your headlights.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Ripley, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne Patchy Dense Fog Early This Morning Areas of fog, some locally dense, will be possible through the early morning hours across mainly southern portions of southeast Missouri and western Kentucky. If you must travel early this morning, be prepared for rapid changes in visibility. Increase your following distance and allow a little extra time to reach your destination.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 21:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Montgomery; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Hunterdon, Mercer, northwestern Burlington, south central Somerset, southwestern Middlesex, east central Montgomery, southeastern Bucks and northeastern Philadelphia Counties through 930 PM EDT At 906 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near New Hope to Northeast Philadelphia. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Trenton, Bensalem, East Brunswick, South Brunswick, Ewing, Princeton, Florence, Burlington, Bristol, Jenkintown, Bordentown, Cranbury, Pennington, Beverly, Rockledge, New Hope, Yardley, Newtown and Hopewell. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 6 and 8. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 345 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 34 and 40. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 7. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 49 and 76. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Freestone, Henderson, Hill, Limestone, Navarro by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 18:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Anderson; Freestone; Henderson; Hill; Limestone; Navarro The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Freestone County in central Texas Central Henderson County in central Texas Southeastern Hill County in central Texas Northern Limestone County in central Texas Northwestern Anderson County in central Texas Navarro County in north central Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 643 PM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms was located from Coolidge to Powell, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Corsicana, Mexia, Gun Barrel City, Fairfield, Mabank, Malakoff, Tool, Kerens, Hubbard, Wortham, Eustace, Coolidge, Trinidad, Dawson, Angus, Enchanted Oaks, Caney City, Navarro, Fairfield Lake State Park and Rice. This includes Interstate 45 between mile markers 199 and 236. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 04:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and central, east central, eastern, north central, south central and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dale, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 12:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dale; Henry; Houston The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Dale County in southeastern Alabama Henry County in southeastern Alabama Northwestern Houston County in southeastern Alabama * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 1216 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Daleville, Abbeville, Headland, Ozark, Dothan, Fort Rucker, Enterprise, Taylor, Midland City, Kinsey, Level Plains, Cowarts, Newton, Webb, Ariton, Pinckard, Clayhatchee, Grimes and Avon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
DALE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Langlade, Lincoln, Menominee, Northern Oconto County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 12:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Langlade; Lincoln; Menominee; Northern Oconto County SIGNIFICANT BAND OF SNOW EXPECTED OVER NORTHERN WISCONSIN THROUGH THE AFTERNOON .A band of snow will impact parts of central and northern Wisconsin today. The snow may become heavy at times within a narrow band, with snowfall rates of an inch an hour possible. Areas of Lincoln and Marathon to Door County will likely be the most impacted. The heaviest snow should fall through mid-afternoon. Snow covered roads and poor visibility will result in hazardous travel conditions. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Menominee and Northern Oconto County Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening commute.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Forsyth by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 09:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Bartow; Cherokee; Cobb; Dawson; DeKalb; Douglas; Forsyth; Gordon; Gwinnett; North Fulton; Paulding; Pickens; South Fulton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Paulding, Cherokee, DeKalb, western Forsyth, Cobb, northeastern Douglas, southwestern Gwinnett, southwestern Dawson, Fulton, southeastern Gordon, Pickens and eastern Bartow Counties through 1130 AM EDT At 1051 AM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Sonoraville to near Acworth to near Bill Arp, and moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, up to penny sized hail, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Atlanta, Marietta, Douglasville, Canton, Cartersville, Decatur, Calhoun, Cumming, Jasper, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Smyrna, Dunwoody, East Point, Milton, Kennesaw, Duluth and Woodstock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hughes, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hughes; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Seminole County in east central Oklahoma Northwestern Pontotoc County in east central Oklahoma South central Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma West central Hughes County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 828 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles west of Byng, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Holdenville, Wewoka, Konawa, Byng, Francis, Sasakwa, Spaulding and Lima. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HUGHES COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bay, Huron, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Tuscola by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 05:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-15 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bay; Huron; Midland; Saginaw; Sanilac; Tuscola CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR THE POTENTIAL OF SLIPPERY ROADWAYS THIS MORNING WEATHER * Patchy freezing drizzle will be possible across the Saginaw Valley and northern Thumb this morning. * Air temperatures will range between 31 and 33 degrees. IMPACTS * Light icing may lead to slippery roads particularly on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS * Patchy freezing drizzle means areal coverage or duration of the freezing drizzle will be limited. Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time. * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP
BAY COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 20:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Gregg; Harrison; Rusk; Smith; Upshur; Wood The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Smith County in northeastern Texas Southwestern Harrison County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Rusk County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Wood County in northeastern Texas Southwestern Upshur County in northeastern Texas Gregg County in northeastern Texas North central Cherokee County in northeastern Texas * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 831 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hawkins to Mixon, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Longview, Henderson, Kilgore, Whitehouse, White Oak, Gladewater, Overton, Troup, Big Sandy, New London, Arp, Clarksville City, Liberty City, Joinerville, Mixon, Turnertown, Lakeport, New Chapel Hill, Winona and Warren City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ascension, Livingston, St. James, St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 05:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ascension; Livingston; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Tangipahoa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...EAST CENTRAL ASCENSION NORTHEASTERN ST. JAMES...SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON AND SOUTH CENTRAL TANGIPAHOA PARISHES At 545 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Whitehall, or 13 miles north of Reserve, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Reserve, Laplace, Whitehall and Garyville. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 195 and 204. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 3 and 19. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 11:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barry; Barton; Benton; Camden; Cedar; Christian; Dade; Dallas; Dent; Douglas; Greene; Hickory; Howell; Jasper; Laclede; Lawrence; Maries; McDonald; Miller; Morgan; Newton; Oregon; Ozark; Phelps; Polk; Pulaski; Shannon; St. Clair; Stone; Taney; Texas; Vernon; Webster; Wright Elevated to Significant Fire Danger Today Very dry conditions, warm temperatures, and southerly wind gusts up to 30 mph will develop today. Relative humidity values will drop into the lower twenties this afternoon. These conditions are favorable for erratic fire spread this afternoon. Outside burning is discouraged today as rapid fire growth is possible with any fire that ignites. The most significant fire danger will be west of Springfield.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Coastal Harris, Colorado, Fort Bend, Inland Brazoria by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern Texas. Target Area: Austin; Coastal Harris; Colorado; Fort Bend; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; Southern Liberty; Wharton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Colorado, Wharton, southeastern Austin, northeastern Jackson, northwestern Galveston, Fort Bend, southeastern Montgomery, northwestern Brazoria, northwestern Chambers, northern Matagorda, southern Liberty and Harris Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1218 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Dayton to near Greatwood to 6 miles southeast of Speaks. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Bush Intercontinental Airport reported a wind gust of 44 mph at 1204 CDT. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pasadena, Pearland, Sugar Land, Baytown, Missouri City, northwestern Friendswood, Deer Park, Rosenberg, Alvin, Stafford, South Houston, Bellaire, Humble, West University Place, Richmond, El Campo, Galena Park, Jacinto City, Wharton and Liberty. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Barren, Butler, Clinton, Cumberland, Edmonson, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 13:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Barren; Butler; Clinton; Cumberland; Edmonson; Grayson; Logan; Metcalfe; Monroe; Ohio; Simpson; Warren Patchy Dense Fog Fog has formed early this morning and has become dense in spots. This has been especially true around the Bowling Green area as local web cameras and driver reports on I-65 show pockets of dense fog. If driving early this morning, take the necessary precautions by slowing down and using low beam headlights as visibility can change suddenly change over a short distance.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River Region, Shoshone, Lava Beds by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 04:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Raft River Region; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID

Community Policy