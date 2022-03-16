ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Home Depot, Lowe’s to Offer Virtual Home Improvement Workshops

By PYMNTS
 3 days ago
Lowe’s and Home Depot are both set to offer virtual workshops on home improvement projects ranging from bathroom upgrades and lawn care, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (March 16). Per the report, the companies are both trying to keep hold of the pandemic quarantine-era penchant for home improvement. Both companies’...

