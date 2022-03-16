ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas' 2023 recruiting class jumps four spots after Dylan Spencer's commitment

By Kevin Borba
 13 hours ago
The Longhorns are in the process of building up their 2023 recruiting class, which is still in its infancy.

Prior to the commitment of four-star defensive lineman Dylan Spencer on Tuesday, Texas previously held just one commit in their 2023 class, four-star defensive back Jamel Johnson.

There are plenty of murmurs around some of the top players in the class leaning towards Texas, such as No. 1 overall prospect Arch Manning and five-star running back Rueben Owens.

If Steve Sarkisian and his staff can string together a better season on the field in 2022, Texas may end up being one of the hot spots for top recruits to play college football. It’s something we have started to see glimpses of this past year even with the program struggling, largely in part due to the new coaching staff.

Texas’ 2023 cycle is starting off strong, as even with only two commits they are ranked as the No. 25 class in 247Sports’ recruiting class rankings. This is up four spots from their previous No. 29 ranking. The quality is clearly strong within the group up to this point.

The Longhorns are in a much better situation this season thanks to all the talent they added during the offseason, headlined by quarterback Quinn Ewers. Therefore convincing top tier talent to suit up in the burnt orange in the near future should not be as daunting of a task.

IN THIS ARTICLE
