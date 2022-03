As gas prices rise, aggregators are forced to find solutions for their drivers who deliver via car. DoorDash announced Tuesday (March 15) that it has set up a Gas Rewards program, offering drivers 10% cash back on gas via their DasherDirect cards, and those who complete orders over especially long distances each week get additional cash back. These initiatives will remain in effect “at least through April,” and the company stated that it plans to “explore additional resources” in the near future.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO