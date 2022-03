Every year during the middle of March, diehard college basketball fans pinpoint certain teams who could be dangerous in the NCAA Tournament. How do they go about doing that? Well, it all depends on the person. Some fans focus on mediocre high-major teams who could overachieve in the Big Dance, trying to sniff out potential March Madness sleeper teams to give their NCAA Tournament brackets an edge. Other fans like to focus on talented mid-major teams who aren’t getting enough love from the media, those overlooked teams who may have a chip on their shoulder after Selection Sunday.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO