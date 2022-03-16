Eastern Shore Art Center’s 50th Annual Outdoor Art Show set

(SUMMIT, NJ) -- The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) will return to Canoe Brook Country Club to hold its annual spring gala, Art & Soul, on Saturday, April 30. The event, which will take place in Summit, NJ, is the Art Center’s largest fundraiser of the year, featuring live music by Gatsby Now, cocktails, and a seated dinner. The main attraction of the evening is the Art Center’s signature silent and live auctions of contemporary art highlighted by the return of celebrity auctioneer CK Swett. This year will mark the return to an in-person celebration for the first time since 2019.
