Eastern Shore Art Center’s 50th Annual Outdoor Art Show set

Chesterton Art Center is offering our popular Summer Art Camps again!. This series of camps highlight various art techniques and media, involve discussions about modern artists, and all follow a unique theme that directs the fine art projects students will take home at the end of the week. Each camp is offered to two age groups, ages 5-8 in the morning and age 8+ in the afternoon, with the exception of our Creating with Clay camp, which is ages 9-12 in the morning and age 12+ in the afternoon.

CHESTERTON, IN ・ 9 DAYS AGO