ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Hate crime charge for teen recorded whipping classmate

By Associated Press
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eIPrz_0ehJcjf800

HOUMA, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana charged a white high schooler with a hate crime after he was recorded throwing cotton balls at a Black student and then hitting him with his belt.

North Carolina school district under fire after mock ‘slave auction’

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet says the 15-year-old freshman at Vandebilt Catholic High School in Houma was arrested Tuesday.

A video shows him throwing a handful of cotton balls at the Black student and then whipping him repeatedly in the crowded cafeteria.

The target of the attack then stands up and pushes the white student away. An archdiocese statement says there’s no tolerance for racist or bullying behavior.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houma, LA
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Houma, LA
State
Louisiana State
County
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Auction#Bullying#Cafeteria#Ap#Fox 8 Cleveland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Missing: Lindsey Schobelock

CLEVELAND (WJW)– FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio. Lindsey Schobelock, 28, was last seen in Chillicothe on Feb. 23. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at 740-773-1185.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Teen shot on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A teen was shot in Cleveland’s east side on Saturday morning. It happened around 10:30 a.m. in the Kinsman neighborhood. Cleveland police says EMS arrived at 7305 Carson Ave. and took the 14-year-old boy to the hospital in serious condition. A suspect is not in custody and there is no word on […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

36K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy