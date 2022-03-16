Prescription and Sharps Cleanout This Weekend

Whom do you want prescribing your medication - your doctor or your insurance company?. When your doctor prescribes certain medications for you, you may first need to get a "go or no go" from your insurance company. There is an insurance administrative tool that requires prior authorization for usually expensive non-preferred prescriptions and treatments. The lengthy forms take up valuable medical professionals' time and adds to physicians frustrations when they want to give their patients good care. Noelle Collins of Texas Public Policy Foundation gives their take on it. "Prior Authorizations really are allowing insurance companies to be the arbiter of your medical decisions. Those decisions should be made between the patient and the physician."

