Organization hoping to educate landowners

The Oregon Department of Forestry's Central Oregon District is accepting applications from landowners interested in fuel-reduction projects on their properties. The projects are meant to reduce the chance of wildfires spreading to structures, and to improve routes where wildland meet urban properties, specifically for residents in Juniper Canyon in Crook County, Deschutes River Recreational Homesites 1-5, and nine in La Pine, and Crooked River Ranch in Jefferson and Deschutes counties, the Department of Forestry said in a news release Wednesday.
