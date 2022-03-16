Organization hoping to educate landowners

Kurt Swenson and his wife live in Oliver County where a pipeline developer seeks to inject carbon dioxide emissions below their land. The farm has been in his wife’s family for 111 years. While he says he does not oppose the project and that such an effort “can be a great thing for North Dakota,” he told landowners gathered in Bismarck on Wednesday that aspects of it give him pause.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO