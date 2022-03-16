Be aware of phone scam in Dare County involving people posing as Dominion Energy

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Dare County officials are warning the public of a potential scam involving people posing as Dominion Energy.

“Criminals posing as Dominion Energy employees are constantly developing new scams designed to trick customers out of money or personal information,” said Sam Dozier, Dominion Energy general manager of customer service. “The quickest way to protect yourself from a phone scam is to hang up and verify your account balance and payment due date online or on the Dominion Energy app.”

Few details were released, however, Dominion is encouraging customers to use the website and app to securely pay their bills and check information.

Officials with Dominion Energy said the company will never:

Call to demand customers make immediate payment to avoid disconnection.

Ask for payment using money orders, prepaid debit or gift cards.

Request to enter a customer’s home without proper identification, an appointment or a reported emergency.

Follow these tips to protect against utility scammers:

Hang up. If unsure whether a call is valid, even if Dominion Energy’s number shows on the caller ID, immediately hang up and never provide personal information.

Verify. Customers can verify account balances or due dates by signing into the Dominion Energy app, checking their account online, or by calling the number located on their energy bill.

Ignore. Don’t respond to suspicious emails or text messages. Don’t click on links or attachments prompting energy bill payment.

Report. Tell local authorities about suspicious calls, texts and emails.

