Nearly 200 marijuana plants, half-pound of meth found in DeKalb County drug bust

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Two Crossville men are facing drug trafficking charges after a marijuana grow operation and a large amount of methamphetamine were uncovered during a search.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said Narcotics Unit agents and deputies went to a home on County Road 8 on March 15, to search for suspected drugs.

Agents and deputies found 191 mature marijuana plants and a half-pound of methamphetamine, along with items suspected to make marijuana THC concentrate or dabs.

Gary Plunkett (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Stanley Bruce (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities arrested Stanley Bruce, 53, and Gary Plunket, 56. Both men are charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Bruce and Plunket were taken to the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $124,500 bond each.

“This is a great job by our Narcotics Unit! These subjects had set up a criminal drug enterprise in the area, and we were glad to dismantle it!” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said in a statement. “I know some might say that marijuana is not that dangerous, but drug dealers don’t worry about ‘dangers’ and don’t limit themselves to just weed, and this is a good example of that. Their primary goal is to make money, and they do not limit themselves to only what they consider ‘safe.'”

“We also are glad to have members of our Narcotics Unit on Federal Task Forces that can now pursue federal charges on these subjects for stiffer sentences,” said Welden.

The investigation is ongoing and Sheriff Welden said more charges could be pending.

