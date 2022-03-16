Read full article on original website
Michigan football's remaining games ranked by win probability
Michigan football is out to a 7-0 start this season and enters its bye week ranked 4th in the nation. All of the Wolverines’ goals are still ahead of them. Beat Michigan State. Beat Ohio State. Win a Big Ten Championship. Win a national championship. It is all there...
ESPN reveals updated bowl, College Football Playoff predictions following Week 7
Week 7 games dramatically shook up the latest projections for the postseason College Football Playoff and bowl season. ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach reshuffled their matchups heading into Week 8, which features another large slate of consequential top-25 games. Alabama’s takedown at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers...
Ranking Clemson's toughest remaining games in 2022 season
Five games remain between Clemson and an undefeated regular season. The fifth-ranked Tigers are 7-0 (5-0) heading into Saturday’s showdown with No. 14 Syracuse (6-0, 3-0). Syracuse will be playing its first road game in the ACC on Saturday. Clemson has already passed all four of its ACC road tests, including a big one this past weekend at Florida State.
Big Ten Power Rankings: Michigan draws first blood atop Big Ten East
The first of the major matchups in the Big Ten East is in the books, and Michigan came out ahead to defend its place near the top of the Big Ten Power Rankings following all of the Week 7 action. The Wolverines’ big win over Penn State sets up a...
Five-star addition to the visitor list at Penn State this weekend
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback and newly-minted On3 five-star prospect Ellis Robinson IV planned to be at Penn State when the Nittany Lions hosted Ohio State next weekend. But IMG’s bye week meant that he would spent this week at home in Connecticut, so Robinson switched gears and will now attend the Nittany Lions’ White Out matchup with Minnesota on Saturday evening.
Paul Finebaum explains how Tennessee could still miss out on the College Football Playoff
While fans are still joyous over last weekend’s victory over Alabama, Paul Finebaum is cautioning them not to buy their College Football Playoff tickets just yet. Joining the crew on Get Up on ESPN, Finebaum explained how the Volunteers could still miss out on the dance, even if their resume is impeccable right now.
Elite 4-Star 2024 Long Beach Poly Linebacker Dylan Williams Decommits from USC
Big-Time Long Beach (CA) Poly Linebacker Dylan Williams wasn’t the first 2024 prospect to commit to USC, but he was definitely considered a top priority target for the Trojans. Coach Donte Williams led the early effort for Lincoln Riley and Williams’s April 11 verbal pledge was huge to the...
Paul Finebaum explains why Alabama, Nick Saban have slipped
In modern college football history, and arguably all of college football history, there is no better coach than Nick Saban. Throughout the time he’s coached, analyst Paul Finebaum has watched and praised him. Now, following a loss full of mistakes to Tennessee, Finebaum has become critical of Saban. While...
Gators commit T.J. Searcy eyeing visit to surging SEC program
Gators defensive line commit T.J. Searcy has attended several games inside the Swamp this fall.
ESPN ranks the nine remaining undefeated teams in college football
Week 7 of the college football season was one of the most exciting in a long time, with three AP Top-25 games between unbeaten teams. The most notable of those happened in Knoxville and saw Tennessee overcome a demon to beat Nick Saban and Alabama. Others are going to prove to have a major impact in the Big 12 and Big Ten East races. Through all of this, ESPN is continuing its practice of ranking unbeaten teams.
Nick Saban calls for uniformity on pass interference calls in college football
Pass interference became a big talking point during the course of Alabama’s loss to. over the weekend. Whether the feeling is that calls were missed or were misinterpreted, the through line is that work may still be necessary when it comes to that specific rule. After the defeat where a few of those calls arguably cost his team, Nick Saban wants to see exactly that.
Transfer portal notebook: Two starting QBs already are in the portal
Two quarterbacks who opened the season as starters already are in the transfer portal: Boise State’s Hank Bachmeier and Colorado’s Brendon Lewis. The circumstances of their portal entrances are different. Student-athletes are able to enter the portal only during specific windows pertaining to their sport’s seasons, but there are exceptions for those who have graduated and for those whose coaches have been fired. Bachmeier graduated earlier this year, and Lewis was allowed to enter because his coach (in his case, Karl Dorrell) was fired.
Five-Star DL Daevin Hobbs narrows list, sets commitment date
Five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs of Concord (NC) Jay M Robinson High is down to six schools- Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State, Michigan, and North Carolina. The 6-foot-4, 270 pounder will announce his college decision on November 25. He quickly discussed his finalists with On3. Alabama. “They have one of...
On300 safety Marvin Burks Jr. announces commitment date
St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter College Prep four-star safety Marvin Burks Jr. is ready to make his college commitment. Burks announced on Wednesday that he will commit this Friday, Oct. 21, and will chose between Ole Miss, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M. The 6-foot-2, 181-pound Burks is the No....
Travis Hunter, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders sign with Actively Black
Actively Black has expanded its NIL footprint to the college football ranks. The sportswear company has signed three Jackson State football players: Travis Hunter and brothers Shedeur and Shilo Sanders. Each of the three athletes will be included in marketing campaigns from the brand celebrating Black style and culture. Founded...
Paul Finebaum defends Pete Golding, points finger at Nick Saban
Paul Finebaum isn’t letting Nick Saban escape Saturday’s loss against. While Alabama faithful have tried to fire everyone from Bill O’Brien to Pete Golding for the Crimson Tide falling to the Volunteers, Finebaum joined McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning to defend the embattled coordinators, pointing the finger directly at the head coach.
Wisconsin wide receiver Stephen Bracey announces he's entering transfer portal
Wisconsin is losing part of their receiving corps to the transfer portal, as Stephen Bracey took to Twitter on Monday to reveal he’s leaving the program. Bracey, a member of the Class of 2019, will be looking for more opportunities moving forward, as he hasn’t received the playing time he expected when he first brought his talents to Wisconsin. While he thanked Wisconsin for providing him the chance to play college football, it’s evident Bracey believes it’s best to move on from the Badgers.
4-star Kur Teng recaps Michigan State official visit
Four-star shooting guard Kur Teng completed his first official visit on Sunday. The Haverhill (MA) Bradford Christian junior took in the sights and sounds of Lansing, Michigan, as the Michigan State football team hosted and beat Wisconsin. On3 caught up with the 2024 On3 150 No. 32 player to get...
Jimbo Fisher recalls Spencer Rattler as a recruit, what he sees from him now
Scouting Spencer Rattler as Texas A&M prepares to go to South Carolina won’t be as difficult as some of the other quarterbacks the Aggies have faced this season. That’s not a knock on the Gamecock quarterback, though, and is more about the familiarity Jimbo Fisher has with him.
South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecock targets made big moves in new HoopGurlz rankings
South Carolina Women’s Basketball: News • Recruiting • Schedule • Roster • Stats • SEC • Polls • Scholarships. ESPN HoopGurlz has released updated recruiting rankings and several Gamecock targets have seen their stock rise. In addition to updating the rankings for...
