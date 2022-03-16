ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranking Clemson's toughest remaining games in 2022 season

Five games remain between Clemson and an undefeated regular season. The fifth-ranked Tigers are 7-0 (5-0) heading into Saturday’s showdown with No. 14 Syracuse (6-0, 3-0). Syracuse will be playing its first road game in the ACC on Saturday. Clemson has already passed all four of its ACC road tests, including a big one this past weekend at Florida State.
CLEMSON, SC
Five-star addition to the visitor list at Penn State this weekend

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback and newly-minted On3 five-star prospect Ellis Robinson IV planned to be at Penn State when the Nittany Lions hosted Ohio State next weekend. But IMG’s bye week meant that he would spent this week at home in Connecticut, so Robinson switched gears and will now attend the Nittany Lions’ White Out matchup with Minnesota on Saturday evening.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Paul Finebaum explains why Alabama, Nick Saban have slipped

In modern college football history, and arguably all of college football history, there is no better coach than Nick Saban. Throughout the time he’s coached, analyst Paul Finebaum has watched and praised him. Now, following a loss full of mistakes to Tennessee, Finebaum has become critical of Saban. While...
MONTGOMERY, AL
ESPN ranks the nine remaining undefeated teams in college football

Week 7 of the college football season was one of the most exciting in a long time, with three AP Top-25 games between unbeaten teams. The most notable of those happened in Knoxville and saw Tennessee overcome a demon to beat Nick Saban and Alabama. Others are going to prove to have a major impact in the Big 12 and Big Ten East races. Through all of this, ESPN is continuing its practice of ranking unbeaten teams.
GEORGIA STATE
Transfer portal notebook: Two starting QBs already are in the portal

Two quarterbacks who opened the season as starters already are in the transfer portal: Boise State’s Hank Bachmeier and Colorado’s Brendon Lewis. The circumstances of their portal entrances are different. Student-athletes are able to enter the portal only during specific windows pertaining to their sport’s seasons, but there are exceptions for those who have graduated and for those whose coaches have been fired. Bachmeier graduated earlier this year, and Lewis was allowed to enter because his coach (in his case, Karl Dorrell) was fired.
HAWAII STATE
Five-Star DL Daevin Hobbs narrows list, sets commitment date

Five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs of Concord (NC) Jay M Robinson High is down to six schools- Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State, Michigan, and North Carolina. The 6-foot-4, 270 pounder will announce his college decision on November 25. He quickly discussed his finalists with On3. Alabama. “They have one of...
CONCORD, MI
On300 safety Marvin Burks Jr. announces commitment date

St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter College Prep four-star safety Marvin Burks Jr. is ready to make his college commitment. Burks announced on Wednesday that he will commit this Friday, Oct. 21, and will chose between Ole Miss, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M. The 6-foot-2, 181-pound Burks is the No....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Travis Hunter, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders sign with Actively Black

Actively Black has expanded its NIL footprint to the college football ranks. The sportswear company has signed three Jackson State football players: Travis Hunter and brothers Shedeur and Shilo Sanders. Each of the three athletes will be included in marketing campaigns from the brand celebrating Black style and culture. Founded...
JACKSON, MS
Paul Finebaum defends Pete Golding, points finger at Nick Saban

Paul Finebaum isn’t letting Nick Saban escape Saturday’s loss against. While Alabama faithful have tried to fire everyone from Bill O’Brien to Pete Golding for the Crimson Tide falling to the Volunteers, Finebaum joined McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning to defend the embattled coordinators, pointing the finger directly at the head coach.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Wisconsin wide receiver Stephen Bracey announces he's entering transfer portal

Wisconsin is losing part of their receiving corps to the transfer portal, as Stephen Bracey took to Twitter on Monday to reveal he’s leaving the program. Bracey, a member of the Class of 2019, will be looking for more opportunities moving forward, as he hasn’t received the playing time he expected when he first brought his talents to Wisconsin. While he thanked Wisconsin for providing him the chance to play college football, it’s evident Bracey believes it’s best to move on from the Badgers.
MADISON, WI
4-star Kur Teng recaps Michigan State official visit

Four-star shooting guard Kur Teng completed his first official visit on Sunday. The Haverhill (MA) Bradford Christian junior took in the sights and sounds of Lansing, Michigan, as the Michigan State football team hosted and beat Wisconsin. On3 caught up with the 2024 On3 150 No. 32 player to get...
LANSING, MI
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

