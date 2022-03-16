Two quarterbacks who opened the season as starters already are in the transfer portal: Boise State’s Hank Bachmeier and Colorado’s Brendon Lewis. The circumstances of their portal entrances are different. Student-athletes are able to enter the portal only during specific windows pertaining to their sport’s seasons, but there are exceptions for those who have graduated and for those whose coaches have been fired. Bachmeier graduated earlier this year, and Lewis was allowed to enter because his coach (in his case, Karl Dorrell) was fired.

HAWAII STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO