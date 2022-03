The Casper College women's basketball team went one and out at this year's NJCAA National Tournament in Lubbock, Texas with a 73-70 loss to Hutchinson, Kansas on Thursday morning. The T-Birds came into the game as the 14th seed in the tournament and Hutch was the 19th seed. Casper trailed at halftime 34-31 and was down 5 starting the 4th quarter.

CASPER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO