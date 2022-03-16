ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New GTA Online Changes Teased by Rockstar Games

By Tanner Dedmon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGTA Online and GTA V are finally out for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms which means that players have now gotten the Expanded and Enhanced versions of the game that they've been waiting on. Those updated versions are hardly the end of Rockstar Games' plans for those GTA...

