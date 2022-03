There's a collective groan, rippling across California, as drivers pull into gas stations and see prices above $5. Gas prices per gallon are getting higher across the U.S., but prices in California are soaring higher than any other state according to the American Automobile Association. Yesterday, the average price of gas in California was $5.69 — up from $4.68 a month ago — while the national average was $4.32.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO