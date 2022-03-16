ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Seminole, Volusia by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-16 18:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Brevard, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 00:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Brevard; Orange The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Brevard County in east central Florida East central Orange County in east central Florida * Until 1230 AM EDT. * At 1202 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Christmas, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Brevard and east central Orange Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 20:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Washington THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Louisville.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bullitt, Hardin, Jefferson, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 22:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bullitt; Hardin; Jefferson; Meade The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Harrison County in south central Indiana Southeastern Meade County in central Kentucky Southwestern Jefferson County in central Kentucky North central Hardin County in central Kentucky Northwestern Bullitt County in central Kentucky * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 1043 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles southeast of Brandenburg, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Valley Station. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hernando, Pasco, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 09:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hernando; Pasco; Sumter THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SUMTER...NORTHEASTERN PASCO AND EAST CENTRAL HERNANDO COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 11:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal Strong Coastal Wind Event Continues An ongoing wake low event will keep winds gusting between 35 and 45 mph along coastal sections of Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties in Florida through early this evening. The winds should subside after 5 PM CDT. Please use caution if venturing outside through this afternoon and early evening. These type of winds will be capable of downing large tree limbs and a few weakened trees. Also, isolated power outages cannot be ruled out. Remain weather aware through the afternoon hours and look for further updates as warranted.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Attala, Leake, Neshoba, Scott, Winston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Attala; Leake; Neshoba; Scott; Winston A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Leake, southeastern Attala, southwestern Winston, northern Scott and Neshoba Counties through 500 AM CDT At 409 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Tuscola, or 7 miles south of Carthage, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Madden and Dowdville around 420 AM CDT. Edinburg and Pearl River around 425 AM CDT. Philadelphia around 430 AM CDT. Stallo and Burnside around 435 AM CDT. Nanih Waiya around 445 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Noxapater, Tucker, Walnut Grove, Redwater, Standing Pine, Lena and Sebastopol. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern Texas. Target Area: Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Beauregard and northwestern Calcasieu Parishes, southwestern Newton, northern Orange and southeastern Jasper Counties through 145 AM CDT At 1256 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Evadale, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Vinton, Deweyville, Starks, Evadale, Fields, Mauriceville, De Quincy, Buna, Lakeview, Weiss Bluff, Gist, Lunita, Hartburg, Forest Heights, Edgerly, Wrights Settlement, Devils Pocket and Oretta. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 15 and 19. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JASPER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dale, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 12:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dale; Henry; Houston The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Dale County in southeastern Alabama Henry County in southeastern Alabama Northwestern Houston County in southeastern Alabama * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 1216 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Daleville, Abbeville, Headland, Ozark, Dothan, Fort Rucker, Enterprise, Taylor, Midland City, Kinsey, Level Plains, Cowarts, Newton, Webb, Ariton, Pinckard, Clayhatchee, Grimes and Avon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
DALE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 04:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and central, east central, eastern, north central, south central and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Ripley, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne Patchy Dense Fog Early This Morning Areas of fog, some locally dense, will be possible through the early morning hours across mainly southern portions of southeast Missouri and western Kentucky. If you must travel early this morning, be prepared for rapid changes in visibility. Increase your following distance and allow a little extra time to reach your destination.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Dougherty, Early, Lee, Miller, Quitman by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Target Area: Baker; Calhoun; Clay; Dougherty; Early; Lee; Miller; Quitman; Randolph; Terrell FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the low 30s are possible. * WHERE...Southeast Alabama, southwest Georgia, and portions of the western Florida Panhandle. * WHEN...5 AM EDT / 4 AM CDT/ To 9 AM EDT/ 8 AM CDT Monday Morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
BAKER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hendry, Inland Broward County, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 09:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-15 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Mainland Monroe Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Collier, northern Mainland Monroe, northern Miami-Dade, south central Hendry and southern Broward Counties through 715 PM EDT At 608 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles south of Hendry Correctional to near Big Cypress National Preserve to near Loop Road Ee Center. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Miccosukee Indian Reservation, Loop Road Ee Center, Hendry Correctional, Big Cypress National Preserve and Dade-Collier Training Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Charlton, Glynn, Pierce, Ware, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-20 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Charlton; Glynn; Pierce; Ware; Wayne THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN...WEST CENTRAL GLYNN...SOUTHEASTERN PIERCE...BRANTLEY...EAST CENTRAL WARE SOUTH CENTRAL WAYNE AND NORTHERN CHARLTON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Mercer; Monroe; Summers; Western Greenbrier Strong wind gusts expected through 8:00 PM. Strong wind gusts are being reported along and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Just before 5:00 PM, a peak wind gust of 58 MPH was reported at the Mercer County Airport, near Bluefield, West Virginia. There have been several reports of 35 to 45 mph wind gusts across the area. These winds are associated with a weakening area of showers. Winds of this magnitude may down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building until the winds subside.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Chatham, Durham, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Orange, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 13:09:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Leave extra time for your morning commute. Slow down and use caution while driving. Target Area: Chatham; Durham; Harnett; Johnston; Lee; Orange; Wake FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central North Carolina, including the following counties, Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Orange and Wake. * WHEN...Until 715 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 611 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Crabtree Creek at Capital Blvd in Raleigh is in flood. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, Burlington, Graham, Smithfield, Hillsborough, Pittsboro, Siler City, Wake Forest, Garner, Carrboro, Fuquay-Varina, Clayton, Mebane, Dunn, Zebulon, Benson and Goldston.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 12:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Okaloosa; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida East central Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 1156 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Milton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Milton and Point Baker around 1200 PM CDT. Roeville around 1205 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 21:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Montgomery; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Hunterdon, Mercer, northwestern Burlington, south central Somerset, southwestern Middlesex, east central Montgomery, southeastern Bucks and northeastern Philadelphia Counties through 930 PM EDT At 906 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near New Hope to Northeast Philadelphia. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Trenton, Bensalem, East Brunswick, South Brunswick, Ewing, Princeton, Florence, Burlington, Bristol, Jenkintown, Bordentown, Cranbury, Pennington, Beverly, Rockledge, New Hope, Yardley, Newtown and Hopewell. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 6 and 8. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 345 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 34 and 40. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 7. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 49 and 76. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Northern Cayuga by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 09:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Genesee; Livingston; Monroe; Niagara; Northern Cayuga; Northern Erie; Ontario; Orleans; Wayne DENSE FOG SLOWLY DISSIPATING Dense fog persists this morning, especially northeast of Lake Erie across portions of the Niagara Frontier and also just inland to the south of Lake Ontario toward the northern Finger Lakes. The fog will slowly diminish late this morning. Visibility will be reduced to less than one-quarter mile at times. Use caution if traveling and be sure to use the low beam setting on your headlights.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Chaves County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 13:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR THE GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS, SACRAMENTO FOOTHILLS, SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS, NORTHERN PERMIAN BASIN, WESTERN LOW ROLLING PLAINS, AND MOST OF CULBERSON COUNTY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains and Chaves Plains. * TIMING...From noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ today to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * RFTI...3 or near critical.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Copiah, Franklin, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for southwestern Mississippi. Target Area: Copiah; Franklin; Lincoln Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lincoln, eastern Franklin and southeastern Copiah Counties through 400 AM CDT At 321 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Glancy to Vaughn to Smithdale. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Glancy and Loyd Star around 325 AM CDT. Martinsville around 330 AM CDT. Brookhaven, Hazlehurst and Gallman around 335 AM CDT. Crystal Springs and Wesson around 340 AM CDT. Bogue Chitto around 345 AM CDT. Enterprise, Hopewell and Ruth around 350 AM CDT. East Lincoln around 400 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Beauregard. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COPIAH COUNTY, MS

