Severe Weather Statement issued for Seminole, Volusia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Angelina; Nacogdoches; San Augustine The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas Central Angelina County in eastern Texas Central San Augustine County in eastern Texas * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 913 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Huntington, or 10 miles east of Lufkin, moving east at 25 mph. If you live in the Etoile community, take cover immediately! HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. Golfball size hail has been reported with this storm just west of Diboll with this storm. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Etoile around 935 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Homer, Chireno and Broaddus. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO