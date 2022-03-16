Glendale, Deer Valley Unified show encouraging COVID trends

The spread of COVID and its effects have taken encouraging swings in Glendale in the early part of 2022.

Don Herrington, Arizona Department of Health Services interim director, wrote this month that COVID is “showing a continuing decline in cases and other metrics.”

Health Services numbers show 20 COVID deaths have occurred across Arizona since the week beginning March 6, which is a stark decline from the 478 deaths the week of Jan. 23. Also, as of March 15, 10% of ICU beds statewide were in use by COVID patients, down from 39% the week of Jan. 25.

The CDC reported on March 14 that new admissions of confirmed COVID residents in Maricopa County is down 21% from the previous seven days.

Deer Valley Unified School District’s most recent figures, as of March 7, show 18 active cases throughout the district, and just 11 of the 41 campuses tracked have active cases, and only one, Mirage Elementary, 3910 W. Grovers Ave., shows as many as three. The numbers reflect both student and staff cases.

Consider that the district reported 505 cases back on Jan. 10, which represented a dramatic 208% increase from just one month earlier at the time.

The district is on spring break this week, and the next dashboard will be posted at 4 p.m. on Monday, March 28.

Caution is still encouraged, though. The city of Glendale has seen an increase in cases of 40% since Dec. 13, according to Wednesday’s latest data.

The numbers as of Wednesday show 70% of Arizonans are fully vaccinated. According to the CDC, 63% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.

“Vaccines continue to offer strong protection against severe COVID-19 outcomes,” Herrington noted. “Research shows that COVID-19 vaccine protection wanes over time, especially in people 65 years and older, and that boosters do a great job of increasing your immune response to protect against COVID-19.”

Click here to find a vaccine near you. Or call 1-800-232-0233, or text your ZIP code to 438829.