Masked Singer 2022 LIVE – Ram is ELIMINATED & revealed to be Joe Buck as Firefly storms off stage after shocking results

AFTER four performances, The Masked Singer returned for the second week of its season 7 competition, and fans had to say farewell to another costumed contender.

On the March 16 episode of The Masked Singer, famed sports play-by-play announcer Joe Buck was revealed as the contestant beneath Ram's horns after being eliminated following a battle with Firefly.

Buck is the second celebrity to be booted this season, following Duff Goldman, or McTerrier, who was the first to be eliminated last week.

Last week, McTerrier was the first elimination in the seventh season of the Masked Singer.

Prior to his elimination, the contestant almost fell off the stage, losing his mask in the process.

The next episode of The Masked Singer will air on March 23, 2022, at 8pm on Fox.

Read our Masked Singer live blog for the latest news and updates...

Who was eliminated on Week 1?

McTerrier was the first person to be eliminated in the season 7 premiere.

Pastry chef Duff Goldman was found to be the person hiding behind the dog costume.

McTerrier began his performance by performing Loverboy’s Working for the Weekend.

He was a member of Team Good.

Who is Robin Thicke? part three

At a gathering in 2014, Thicke met April Love Geary. In 2015, they made their first public appearance together.

The couple welcomed their first child, a girl named Mia Love, on February 22, 2018.

Geary confirmed the couple's second pregnancy in August 2018, and the pair got engaged on Christmas Eve 2018.

Lola Alain, the couple's second child, was born on February 26, 2019, to the pair.

The couple revealed in October 2020 that they were expecting their third child in December.

Luca Patrick, the couple's third child, was born on December 11, 2020.

Who is Robin Thicke? continued

In 1991, at the age of 14, Robin Thicke met actress Paula Patton, then 16, at an under-21 hip-hop club called Balistyx on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles, and invited her to dance.

Their son was born in April 2010 after they married in 2005.

After years together and over nine years of marriage, Thicke and Patton divorced in February 2014.

Patton filed for divorce on October 9, 2014, and the divorce was completed on March 20, 2015.

Who is Robin Thicke?

Robin Alan Thicke is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer from the United States.

Thicke has collaborated with artists such as Nicki Minaj, 3T, T.I., Christina Aguilera, Jessie J, K. Michelle, Pharrell, DJ Cassidy, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Flo Rida, Brandy, Kid Cudi, Mary J. Blige, and more.

He also contributed to albums by Usher and Lil Wayne, as well as recording his own R&B songs in the United States, including Lost Without U, Magic, and Sex Therapy.

His track Blurred Lines, which reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 in 2013, catapulted him to international recognition.

He is presently a judge on The Masked Singer, a Fox musical competition show.

Two celebrities will be eliminated in next week's episode, which will be airing on Wednesday at 8pm.

And the Ram is...

Joe Buck!

Eric Stonestreet made the right guess.

Judge final guesses: Ram

Jason Biggs - Jenny McCarthy

Kelly Slader - Nicole Scherzinger

Jason Sudekis - Ken Jeong

Joe Buck - Eric Stonestreet