Masked Singer 2022 LIVE – Ram is ELIMINATED & revealed to be Joe Buck as Firefly storms off stage after shocking results
AFTER four performances, The Masked Singer returned for the second week of its season 7 competition, and fans had to say farewell to another costumed contender.
On the March 16 episode of The Masked Singer, famed sports play-by-play announcer Joe Buck was revealed as the contestant beneath Ram's horns after being eliminated following a battle with Firefly.
Buck is the second celebrity to be booted this season, following Duff Goldman, or McTerrier, who was the first to be eliminated last week.
Last week, McTerrier was the first elimination in the seventh season of the Masked Singer.
Prior to his elimination, the contestant almost fell off the stage, losing his mask in the process.
The next episode of The Masked Singer will air on March 23, 2022, at 8pm on Fox.
Who was eliminated on Week 1?
McTerrier was the first person to be eliminated in the season 7 premiere.
Pastry chef Duff Goldman was found to be the person hiding behind the dog costume.
McTerrier began his performance by performing Loverboy’s Working for the Weekend.
He was a member of Team Good.
Who is Robin Thicke? part three
At a gathering in 2014, Thicke met April Love Geary. In 2015, they made their first public appearance together.
The couple welcomed their first child, a girl named Mia Love, on February 22, 2018.
Geary confirmed the couple's second pregnancy in August 2018, and the pair got engaged on Christmas Eve 2018.
Lola Alain, the couple's second child, was born on February 26, 2019, to the pair.
The couple revealed in October 2020 that they were expecting their third child in December.
Luca Patrick, the couple's third child, was born on December 11, 2020.
Who is Robin Thicke? continued
In 1991, at the age of 14, Robin Thicke met actress Paula Patton, then 16, at an under-21 hip-hop club called Balistyx on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles, and invited her to dance.
Their son was born in April 2010 after they married in 2005.
After years together and over nine years of marriage, Thicke and Patton divorced in February 2014.
Patton filed for divorce on October 9, 2014, and the divorce was completed on March 20, 2015.
Who is Robin Thicke?
Robin Alan Thicke is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer from the United States.
Thicke has collaborated with artists such as Nicki Minaj, 3T, T.I., Christina Aguilera, Jessie J, K. Michelle, Pharrell, DJ Cassidy, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Flo Rida, Brandy, Kid Cudi, Mary J. Blige, and more.
He also contributed to albums by Usher and Lil Wayne, as well as recording his own R&B songs in the United States, including Lost Without U, Magic, and Sex Therapy.
His track Blurred Lines, which reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 in 2013, catapulted him to international recognition.
He is presently a judge on The Masked Singer, a Fox musical competition show.
- Votes are in
- The Ram is next to leave the show and their identity will be revealed tonight.
- ...Going to be revealed after the break.
- Ram vs. Firefly: Song choices
- Take Me Home, Country Roads is Ram's choice for the duel while God Is A Woman is Firefly's pick.
- The Duel: Ram vs. Firefly
- The winner of this duel will advance to the next round.
- Firefly is back
- Fans and judges welcomed them back to the stage with cheers and chants.
- Firefly walks off the stage
- After voting results were revealed, Firefly walked off the stage.
- The votes are in
- The two singers with the least amount of votes are Ram and Firefly to compete in the duo.
- Cyclops and Thingamabob are moving on.
- Judge guesses: Thingamabob
- Omar Benson Miller - Eric Stonestreet
- Jason Mamoa - Robin Thicke
- Ken gets emotional
- "You're why I do this show," Ken said, tearing up as he complimented Thingamabob.
- Thingamabob is up
- This Cuddly team member is singing Ed Sheeran's Perfect.
- Thingamabob's turn
- "A lot of people think I'm big and scary," says the Thingamabob, "but tonight I'm showing my cuddly side."
- Kate Hudson makes an appearance
- Cheering on the Ram, actress Kate Hudson wished them much luck throughout the show.
- Judge guesses: The Ram
- Jason Sudakis - Ken Jeong
- Ty Burrell - Eric Stonestreet
- Jason Biggs - Jenny McCarthy
- The Ram is up
- Tonight, the Ram is singing Foo Fighters' Learn How To Fly.
- Judge guesses: Cyclops
- John Lithgow - Eric Stonestreet
- Rob Thomas - Nicole Scherzinger
- Chris Pratt - Ken Jeong
- Mega clue: Cyclops
- Cyclops brought a meteorite that crashed into Earth in 1988 from a "galaxy far, far away."
Robin Thicke shows support for Thingamabob
The judge took to Twitter to say: "#ThingamabobMask is the absolute front runner for the season!"
Fans try to guess who Cyclops is
On Twitter, fans are saying that Cyclops is Mark Hamill following the Star Wars-esque clue they gave tonight.
"I'm getting Mark Hammill vibes from Cyclops," said a user.
Another said: "I'm guessing that Cyclops is Mark Hamill!"
