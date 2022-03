Many Las Vegas casino operators are used to people who make big bets and the zany requests from wealthy guests.However, even in those instances, Jho Low, a Chinese-Malaysian Fugitive financier, stands out among the crowd.In testimony given to a New York Court, Low, sometimes known as the "Asian Great Gatsby," bet and lost $1.75m during a 90-minute turn at a baccarat table at the Venetian Casino in 2010.According to Vice News, Kirk Godby, an executive with over 20 years of experience at The Venetian, testified about Low's big-spending habits during the trial of Roger Ng, a former Goldman Sachs banker.Ng...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO