Saint Peters continued their Cinderella run on Saturday with an 70-60 upset victory over Murray State. The Peacocks entered the tournament with low odds to make much of an impact, but their recent run has been nothing short of miraculous. In addition to their run of upsets, Saint Peters also made history on Saturday as they became just the third 15-seed to ever make it to the Sweet 16. Their unprecedented run has people wondering if they can continue their winning ways moving forward. But for now, we have to appreciate all that they have done so far in March.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO