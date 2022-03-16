ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

3/20 Coalition hosts Osagie “7 days of action”

By Maria Cade
 3 days ago

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A week of events leading up to the anniversary of the death of Osaze Osagie began on Monday in State College.

The 3/20 Coalition, founded in the wake of Osagie’s death, is hosting seven “days of action” to commemorate the three-year anniversary.

The events kicked off at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza in downtown State College, where community members participated in a rededication ceremony.

Community members cleaned up the memorial and remade signs to honor Osagie, who was shot and killed by State College police after a mental health check escalated.

Other events will include the opening of The Osaze Art Exhibition at the Schlow Centre Region Library, a community movie night and the very first recognized “Osaze Osagie Day of Unity” on Sunday.

“It’s good to see the community showing solidarity and honoring the space,” said Tierra Williams, Chair of the 3/20 Coalition. “We fought for the proclamation, and we’re fighting for different things, so hopefully the community, the greater community, can recognize this as a day of unity.”

More information about the events can be found on the 3/20 Coalition’s Facebook page .

WTAJ

Daycares, working families dealing with childcare crisis

(WTAJ) — At The Learning Station in State College, Lynda Mussi and her staff put their heart into developing young children. “It’s so encompassing because there are so many skill sets,” Lynda Mussi, Director of The Learning Station, said. “There is language development, there is relationship building, there is learning how to ask for things.” […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Central PA Humane Society returns to normal business hours

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Central PA Humane Society (CPHS) has announced that they are returning to normal business hours. If you have been wondering about getting a pet then the Central PA Humane Society is just the place. Come and look at dogs, cats and their bunny Henri and pick out an animal to adopt. […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Nostalgia & modern living: new projects in Mo Valley

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three new projects in Philipsburg and Osceola look to take you on a trip down memory lane, and give a taste of modern lifestyle, all while in the Moshannon Valley. A new family owned, built, and operated “Old Pop’s Corny General Mercantile” brings Clearfield County native Grace Crompton’s vision to […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Altoona to hold spring yard waste collection

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The City of Altoona is hosting its annual spring yard waste collection at the end of March and beginning of April. All items must be bagged in brown compost bags: trimmings, bedding plants, twigs, branches, and leaves. Loose items will not be collected. The yard waste will be collected at 7 […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Destination PA: Somerset County couple to open new brewery

STOYSTOWN, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County couple is pouring their hearts into a new brewery. “He is definitely a beer nerd,” Kaitlin Fahy, co-owner of Forbes Trail Brewing, laughed when talking about her husband. “I know more about beer in the last 4 years then I thought I would ever know in […]
WTAJ

Blair County will use employment agency for hiring

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- The Blair County Commissioners approved Thursday to move forward with an agreement with an employment agency to help with their worker shortage. Currently, the county has over 90 vacant positions across all departments. This agreement will be with the local temp-to-hire agency Manpower. Vice-Chairperson of the Commissioners, Laura Burke, said that […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Entrepreneurs wanted for idea contest, could win up to $50k

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– Tech innovators or small manufacturers in Central PA are invited to join the “BIG Idea Contest” which is hosted by The North Central PA LaunchBox and also powered by Penn State DuBois. The LaunchBox along with Ben Franklin Technology Partners, the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, and other economic development leaders are […]
DUBOIS, PA
