Five upsets you should pick in your NCAA Tournament bracket

Vermont players celebrate after defeating against UMBC in an NCAA college basketball game for the America East Conference tournament championship, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Burlington, Vt. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) (Jessica Hill/Associated Press)

The secret to filling out a winning NCAA Tournament bracket really is nailing the later rounds. Predicting a first-round upset is fun, but if you don’t hammer most of the Sweet 16 or the Final Four, you’re probably not going to win.

Still, it’s always thrilling to jump out to a lead by successfully picking the 12 seed that inevitably will upset a 5 seed in the first round.

We went through the bracket to find double-digit seed upsets, and we're not counting any 7-10 seed games because those are basically all toss-ups anyway.

Here are the five upsets you should go with to start your bracket ...

No. 13 South Dakota State over No. 4 Providence

South Dakota State forward Douglas Wilson (35) leads the high-scoring Jackrabbits with 16.5 points per game. (Josh Jurgens/Associated Press)

Even as a 13 seed, South Dakota State is just a two-point underdog, which tells you plenty of people are on the Jackrabbits. And, with good reason. South Dakota State is the third-highest scoring team in the country, averaging 86.7 points per game. They’re also the hottest team in the country having won 21 straight with only four of those being decided by five points or fewer. Providence has several good wins on their résumé, including beating a pair of eventual 3 seeds in Texas Tech and Wisconsin, but last time we saw the Friars, they squeaked past Butler in the Big East Tournament only to get crushed by Creighton by 27 points the next day.

No. 11 Michigan over No. 6 Colorado State

Hunter Dickinson is Michigan's leading scorer and will be a key for the Wolverines against Colorado State. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The gambling sharps out there know that, technically, this isn’t even an upset as Michigan is favored by a point-and-a-half, but the Wolverines are an 11 seed, so we’ll take it. It’s also fun to pick this one because it’s the very first game Thursday with an 11:15 a.m. (CST) tip. Michigan struggled late, winning just four of its last nine games, but the Wolverines are loaded with talent. The worry here is that Colorado State has a potential breakout star in David Roddy, who could be a first-round pick. If Roddy gets going, it could be trouble for Michigan, but we still like the Wolverines here.

No. 12 Indiana over No. 5 Saint Mary’s

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis could be a breakout star in this tournament if the Hoosiers make a run. (Jeff Dean/Associated Press)

Just a couple weeks ago, the Hoosiers looked like they might be dead in the water when they finished the regular season with back-to-back losses, but impressive wins over Michigan and Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament, followed by a loss at the buzzer to Iowa, put Indiana in great shape. It wasn’t necessarily pretty in Tuesday’s First Four win over Wyoming, but the Hoosiers have dudes. Trayce Jackson-Davis, averaging 18.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, is back for his third season and has the potential to put Indiana on his back for a surprising run.

No. 11 Notre Dame over No. 6 Alabama

Notre Dame players celebrate after defeating Rutgers 89-87 in double overtime in a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, early Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) (Jeff Dean/Associated Press)

We picked this one before we even knew if it would be Notre Dame or Rutgers playing Alabama. Turns out it will be Notre Dame after winning a thrilling double-overtime game in the First Four on Wednesday night. Having to play 50 minutes late into the night, then fly to San Diego, Calif., for a game Friday afternoon isn't ideal, but we still like the Fighting Irish. Alabama looked like one of the best teams in the country early in the season, beating Gonzaga, Baylor, Tennessee, Houston, Miami and South Dakota State (mentioned above) – but the Crimson Tide haven’t looked nearly as good the past month. They ended the regular season with back-to-back losses to Texas A&M and LSU – getting blown out by the Aggies at home – and lost to a bad Vanderbilt team in their first game in the SEC Tournament.

No. 13 Vermont over No. 4 Arkansas

Vermont head coach John Becker talks to his team in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the America East Conference tournament championship, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Burlington, Vt. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) (Jessica Hill/Associated Press)

Arkansas has an impressive résumé with wins over Top 3 seeds like Auburn, Kentucky and Tennessee. However, a closer look leads us to question the Razorbacks. All those victories came at home, where Arkansas was exceptional, going 17-1. However, the Hogs were just 5-4 on the road and 3-3 at neutral sites, with the only impressive wins out of that bunch being a pair of LSU. They ended the season with an 18-point defeat to Texas A&M. Vermont is not new to this, having made the tournament four times in coach John Becker’s 11 seasons, and this is the best Catamounts team he’s had.