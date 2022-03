Sometimes it is hard to tell fact from fiction. Keanu Reeves on a motorcycle? Or is this just a new scene from John Wick 4?. Okay, no it isn’t an unreleased scene or anything. Reeves was seen in Hollywood as he went out for lunch. He was spotted on his blue ARCH motorcycle with red accents. It is a strange bike to look at. Almost like a Frankenstein between a bobber, a chopper with the fat wheel in the back, and like the front end of a BMW cruiser. The thing is… I can’t say that I hate it.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO