ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Steve Austin Reminisces About Ad-Libbing Infamous “Austin 3:16” Line

By Marco Rovere
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 3:16 day, Stone Cold Steve Austin joined The Rich Eisen Show and broke down the origins of the infamous “Austin 3:16” promo he cut on Jake Roberts at King of the Ring 1996. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed how he came up with the two...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested Yet Again

Yes, again. Wrestlers are people who play larger than life characters on television. It is the best way possible to get them noticed by an audience, though it is rarely a reflection of who they are when the cameras go off. When that happens, things can go badly for them just like anyone else in the world and unfortunately that seems to be the case again with a certain wrestling legend.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Chris Jericho’s Wife Jessica Lockheart

In this post, we’ll be discussing Chris Jericho’s wife Jessica Lockheart as the primary subject. But before we get to her, it’s probably best to briefly summarize the pro wrestling star for those unaware of who he is. It cannot be disputed that Chris Jericho is one...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: The Rock Reacts To Scott Hall Being On Life Support

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has sent a message of support to Scott Hall following Sunday’s heartbreaking news. Earlier on Sunday, multiple reports confirmed that Hall, one of the most-beloved wrestlers in WWE history, is on life support. The 63-year-old Hall of Famer, who also wrestled by the...
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Was “Relieved” To Hear Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

While speaking to the UK Metro, Bryan Danielson commented on his reaction to the news that Cody Rhodes had departed AEW:. “You have to understand my relationship to this story breaking is a little bit different because I’m not on the internet very much. So I woke up, had no idea, I texted Tony Khan something about some idea I had or whatever. Completely oblivious. I’m driving to the airport and my wife [Brie Bella] texts me, and I usually don’t check it but it comes up on the thing and it said, ‘Did you hear about Cody and Brandi?’ And the first thing that went through my head is, ‘Oh no, did something happen? Did they get in a crash? Did something bad happen to their daughter?’ I’m thinking, worst case scenario. I call her and I say, ‘What happened with Cody and Brandi?’ And she said, ‘They’re leaving AEW’. And it was almost a relief.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stone Cold Steve Austin
Person
Rich Eisen
Person
Steve King
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Jake Roberts
Person
Steve Austin
Person
Marc Mero
Person
Mick Foley
411mania.com

Jake Roberts Recalls Telling Vince McMahon That Steve Austin Would be a Future Megastar

– Speaking on the latest DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts discussed Stone Cold Steve Austin, and knowing Austin would be a future megastar after he debuted in WWE as The Ringmaster in January 1996. At the time, Roberts was also part of the WWE creative team. Below are some highlights from the show (via WrestlingInc.com):
WWE
Popculture

Danica Patrick Is Officially Single Again

Danica Patrick is a single lady once more. On Friday, PEOPLE reported that Patrick and her boyfriend Carter Comstock split after one year of dating. As for what caused the split, Patrick told the outlet that their relationship simply "didn't work." Patrick told the publication that the two parted ways...
CELEBRITIES
FitnessVolt.com

Martyn Ford Says His Dream Fight Would Be Against Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Martyn Ford, also known as the World’s Scariest Man, has been in the media headlines a lot recently. There are a few reasons, but the main and most obvious one is his fight against the Iranian Hulk, which will happen on April 2nd inside the famous O2 Arena. However, recently there has been some talk about Martyn challenging one of the biggest celebrities in the world, which is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#The Rich Eisen Show
wrestlinginc.com

Riddle Weighs In On Cain Velasquez’s Attempted Murder Arrest

WWE Superstar Riddle recently spoke with Adam’s Apple, where he revealed some dream opponents. Brock Lesnar remains the number one person that the former UFC star would like to get in there with but there are some other names he’s interested in working against as well. “I would...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wrestling World

Killer Kross and Scarlett Speak About Life After WWE

Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux recently spoke about their life after quitting the WWE. Before joining the WWE, they were a part of Impact Wrestling. Scarlett stated that they will not ever return to Impact Wrestling. She spoke about it during a virtual signing for Captain’s Corner. “We’re never...
WWE
ComicBook

Undertaker Names One WWE Superstar He Believes Should Be in the WWE Hall of Fame

The Undertaker is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during the WrestleMania 38 festivities, entering into the hallowed halls alongside Queen Sharmell and Vader. Few have had as legendary a career in the world of professional wrestling or sports entertainment as Undertaker, so he seems to be the perfect person to ask who else should be inducted next. He was asked just that in a new interview with the Dallas Morning News, and while he said several people come to mind, there is one that stands out most, and that is Michelle McCool.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Financial World

Stone Cold: "I'm getting back in shape for the WWE ring"

In recent weeks there has been a lot of talk about some important plans for Wrestlemania 38, with some very famous names in the world pro-wrestling scene being rumored as possible protagonists of this year's Showcase of the Immortals, including the federation's Chairman, Vince McMahon. After realizing that Vince McMahon...
WWE
411mania.com

Scott Hall’s Health Deteriorated Over Last Two Years, Sean Waltman Says ‘Pandemic Did Him In’

As reported earlier this week, Scott Hall passed away at the age of 63, following multiple heart attacks during hip surgery last week. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter spoke with Sean Waltman who revealed that Hall’s health had been deteriorating over the past two years due to drinking. It was noted that the public’s belief is that he had drinking issues, but turned things around due to working with DDP. According to Waltman, that was at least close to being true sometimes, but things got bad during the last two years.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Paige VanZant Gives Update On Her MMA Future Following AEW Signing

AEW’s newest signing Paige VanZant recently spoke with Carton & Roberts. VanZant is now signed with AEW, kickstarting her career in professional wrestling. However, the former UFC star has insisted that does not mean her MMA career is over. She confirmed that she is not retired from the sport and is signed to both boxing and wrestling deals.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

DDP Reveals Vince McMahon’s Original Plans For Scott Hall In WWE

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon initially wanted the late Scott Hall to portray “a GI Joe character” before the Razor Ramon gimmick came to life, according to Diamond Dallas Page. Speaking on SK Wrestling’s Bro Show this week, DDP recalled what Hall told him about McMahon’s original plans for...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Details On AEW Star Having Backstage Heat

Over the last few months we’ve seen a few stars part ways with All Elite Wrestling, and Joey Janela recently confirmed during an interview with Denise Salcedo that he will not be signing a new AEW contract. During the interview Joey Janela also opened up about injuring Eddie Kingston, and how it hurt his reputation in AEW.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Big Name Turned Down WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Over the years fans have seen some legendary names get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and in a few weeks more names will have their legacies cemented during the annual induction ceremony. The Undertaker was the first name announced for the 2022 Hall of Fame class, but during...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Missing WWE Star Reveals Injury Status, Says He Isn’t Retired

He’ll be back. Retirement is a weird thing in wrestling, as it is rare for a wrestler to ever truly walk away from wrestling as a whole. There is always the chance to see someone get back in the ring for a one off appearance or one final run, which can take some fans by surprise. Now another wrestler who seemed like he might have been done has clarified his status and explained where he has been.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy