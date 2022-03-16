Third and final escaped Johnson City inmate arrested, arraigned on felony escape charge

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The last of three Johnson City inmates who managed to escape police custody appeared in court for the first time Wednesday.

Johnson City Police say Kayla Pierson was found and arrested Tuesday night in Kingsport.

Pierson and two other female inmates, Breanna Fleenor and Mary Dunn, all walked away from a work detail at Freedom Hall Civic Center on February 22.

Investigators arrested Fleenor and Dunn earlier this month in Knoxville.

Pierson was on the run for three total weeks before her capture. She was jailed on previous charges of selling meth at the time of the escape.

She was taken to the Washington County jail and held on a $10,000 bond upon her arrest Tuesday.

Pierson was arraigned on a felony escape charge in Washington County Court on Wednesday afternoon. Her bond remains the same; however, a hold on Pierson essentially makes her bond irrelevant.

A judge appointed Pierson a public defender who will represent her.

All three inmates will be in court again for preliminary hearings on the afternoon of March 17.

