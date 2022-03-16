ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Third and final escaped Johnson City inmate arrested, arraigned on felony escape charge

By Ashley Sharp
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ehb2N_0ehJU9f900

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The last of three Johnson City inmates who managed to escape police custody appeared in court for the first time Wednesday.

Johnson City Police say Kayla Pierson was found and arrested Tuesday night in Kingsport.

Pierson and two other female inmates, Breanna Fleenor and Mary Dunn, all walked away from a work detail at Freedom Hall Civic Center on February 22.

PREVIOUS: JCPD searching for 3 inmates who walked away from work detail

Investigators arrested Fleenor and Dunn earlier this month in Knoxville.

Pierson was on the run for three total weeks before her capture. She was jailed on previous charges of selling meth at the time of the escape.

SEE ALSO: Man arrested for helping 3 Johnson City inmates escape

She was taken to the Washington County jail and held on a $10,000 bond upon her arrest Tuesday.

Pierson was arraigned on a felony escape charge in Washington County Court on Wednesday afternoon. Her bond remains the same; however, a hold on Pierson essentially makes her bond irrelevant.

TBI: Teen accused of shooting Kingsport officer charged with attempted first-degree murder

A judge appointed Pierson a public defender who will represent her.

All three inmates will be in court again for preliminary hearings on the afternoon of March 17.

More
WJHL

Greeneville PD: Months-long investigation leads to murder charges

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities spent 13 months investigating a February 2021 overdose death, and those findings led to the arrest of a woman on second-degree murder charges on March 18. Amanda Waldroupe, 31, faces murder charges in addition to a single count of delivering Schedule II narcotics, according to the Greeneville Police Department (GPD). […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
County
Washington County, TN
City
Kingsport, TN
Johnson City, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Washington County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Johnson City, TN
Kingsport, TN
Crime & Safety
WJHL

JC man charged for vandalizing, setting fire to home

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) arrested a man Thursday after receiving vandalism reports from a homeowner. According to a release, Myral Clark, of Johnson City, will face several charges, including arson and felony vandalism, after police entered the home and found it to be severely damaged. The homeowner told […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Authorities: Saltville man's shooting death was self-defense

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A deadly shooting that involved a couple in Saltville was found to have been self-defense, according to a release from the Smyth County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). On Jan. 17, Smyth County deputies, Saltville and Chilhowie officers arrived at a home on Robert's Chapel Road early in the morning in response […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
#Shooting#Murder#City Police#Freedom Hall Civic Center#Tbi#Nexstar Media Inc
Public Safety
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJHL

North Carolina man accused of State Street burglaries

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Investigators say they have linked a North Carolina man to a series of business burglaries in the West State Street area. The Bristol, Virginia Police Department charged Danny Charles Wilburn Jr., 43, of Charlotte, with three counts of burglary, three counts of petit larceny, and possession of burglary tools. According to […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

No leads after Rogersville golden retriever mix suffers gunshot

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Humane Society is searching for the person responsible for shooting a young golden retriever mix in the head and leaving it on the side of a road. The dog was named "Maverick" by the humane society staff. Once he was picked up by a passerby on Shepard's Chapel […]
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WJHL

THP: Driver flown to hospital after crash on Highway 11W

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was transported by helicopter to the Johnson City Medical Center after a crash on Highway 11W on Thursday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A crash report from the THP states that around 5:45 p.m. a black Cadillac CTS was heading south on the highway in Hawkins […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
