For all the sophisticated information gathering and computer power in mining companies these days, some operations still lack a useful monthly cost report. Over the past fifty years, the “information age” has shifted data collection and report generation from local operations to corporate offices, and though more cost detail goes to managers and staff, they often find it hard to use. Managers try to summarize reports or pick out the useful numbers out of hundreds of accounts, but many managers end up not paying much attention to the reports. However, with modest effort, managers can still run their operations by restoring methods that were in use for decades before computers became widespread.

ELKO, NV ・ 6 DAYS AGO