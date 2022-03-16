ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Catfish Kid’s 55-pound blue catfish

By Field Reporter
carolinasportsman.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJT (Catfish Kid), 9-years-old, shattered his personal best with this...

www.carolinasportsman.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

Catfish anglers happy with Alton event

ALTON - Twisted Cat Outdoors owner and tournament director Alex Nagy couldn't believe how much the sport of fishing has grown in recent years. On Saturday, at the season-opener of the Twisted Cat Fishing Tournament in Alton, Nagy said the crowd was among the best turnouts he's had for the series' tournaments, now in its eighth year. "These people are so fired up and passionate about the sport," Nagy said. "It's awesome to watch."
ALTON, IL
Field & Stream

Texas Woman’s Impromptu Fishing Trip Yields 13-Pound Largemouth Bass

A last-minute decision to get in a little fishing before heading to her children’s baseball practice resulted in a bass of a lifetime for angler Kellie Renfro. After launching her boat on 2,200-acre Lake Nacogdoches in east Texas on March 10, Renfro and her husband eased up to a secondary point where her husband quickly boated a two-pound bass. Renfro was fishing off the bow of the boat when she felt a small bite, set the hook, and then thought she was snagged. “I turned to my husband and said, ‘Well, I’ve hooked a stump,’” Renfro told KLTV television. “Seconds later, that’s when [the fish] started pulling drag, and when I realized I had just hooked into the largest fish I have ever felt. The fight was on.”
TEXAS STATE
The Albany Herald

Catfish Rodeo, summer camp coming up at Chehaw

ALBANY — With springtime just around the corner and summer not far behind, activities are cranking up at Chehaw Park and Zoo. Some of the events planned at Chehaw in coming days include:. FEEDINGS & PROGRAMS EVERY WEEKEND. Saturday. 10:30 a.m. — Reptile House Feeding. 11:30 a.m. —...
ALBANY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Catfish#Fish#Big Cat#Kerr Lake
Outsider.com

Anglers Land Dozens of Monster Mississippi River Catfish During Illinois Tournament

Anyone who has spent time on the Mississippi knows that some magnificent sights are lying just below the surface. And also deep within the river valley. Among these magnificent creatures living within the depths of the Mississippi are the multitudes of catfish of all sizes making the grand river their home. So, it stands to reason, of course, that when an angler has the opportunity to snag one of the humongous monster Mississippi catfish that reside in some areas, they will most definitely seize the opportunity!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KNOE TV8

Feed Your Soul: Catfish Cabin

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Catfish Cabin has been an iconic symbol on Louisville Avenue for decades. The family has been serving the area for 50 years, and brothers Russell and David Hearn know the skills it takes to keep a place going for that long. “We always stuck to...
MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy