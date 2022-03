Maryland rapper Goonew has reportedly been shot and killed. The up-and-coming rhymer's death reportedly occurred in District Heights, Md. on Friday afternoon (March 18). It was reported by the Prince George County Police Department on Saturday (March 19). "Homicide Unit detectives are working to identify and arrest the suspect(s) who fatally shot a man Friday in the unincorporated section of District Heights," a statement released on the department's blog reads. "The victim is 24-year-old Markelle Morrow of Washington, DC. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case."

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO